TULSA — The best Tulsa-area high school baseball players donned their jerseys one last time as they took the field Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association 2023 All-Star Game at ONEOK Field.

Three Sandite players were selected for the exhibition — pitcher Gage Elliott and outfielders Brody Rutledge and Rhen Rutledge.

Charles Page High School’s three selections were second only to Broken Arrow High School’s four.

The rosters were determined by a Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association committee after receiving almost 120 nominations from area head coaches, according to Sand Springs head coach Matt Brown.

“It’s just a testament to how good those three kiddos are that they got picked after those nominations,” Brown said.

Players were divided into two squads of 22 players each — the Drillers and the Oilers. Players from the same schools were grouped together, and the Sandites were assigned to the Drillers.

Even in a hard-fought battle, the focus remained the same, said coach Denton Wolf of Sperry, who was coaching the Drillers in his first All-Star game.

“They go out there to compete and have fun. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

The Drillers struck first behind an infield hit to third in the bottom of the first inning by Jaxon Gregory of Broken Arrow, but the Oilers were quick to respond with a run of their own at the top of the second.

Sandite pitcher Gage Elliott entered the game for the Drillers to start the third inning with the game tied, holding the Oilers scoreless in the third and allowing just one run in the fourth.

Elliott finished with four strikeouts, four hits and a walk, allowing the Drillers to take a 7-2 lead through four innings.

The Drillers found their stride in the fourth, scoring four runs before the Oilers put a stop to the bleeding.

Rhen Rutledge scored after reaching first on a walk behind a standup double from Landon Flusche of Broken Arrow, a sequence the pair repeated in the sixth inning as the Drillers added another four runs to their total.

The Oilers attempted a comeback in the eighth inning, notching five runs, but the Drillers were up to the task, answering with six runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 17-7 victory over the Oilers.

Elliott was credited with the win, adding another victory to his 8-1 regular season record.

The competition for their last high school game was good but tough, Elliott said.

There were “a bunch of good players out there today, but it’s good to get a W,” he said.

After a season that ended in a district title for the Sandites, Brown couldn’t help but describe the impact his selected players had on his team’s season.

“Those guys made our offense go. They battled; they did everything that we asked them to do. Just great representations of our town and our school,” he said.

The three Sandites, all of whom graduated last month, will be continuing their athletic careers at Oklahoma colleges. Elliott and Rhen Rutledge will join the Carl Albert State College Vikings baseball team in Poteau, while Brody Rutledge will head to Talequah to join the Northeastern State University Riverhawks football team as a wide receiver.

For the Rutledges, Sunday’s event was also a family affair, with the two cousins playing their last game together.

“It’s a little upsetting,” Brody Rutledge said. “Don’t get to put the uniform on again, but (it was) good fun while it lasted.”

Elliott and Rhen Rutledge, while sharing the same feelings about finishing their high school careers, were excited for the future. The pair will be rooming together this fall at Carl Albert.

“I’m getting ready to compete again on a football field,” said Brody Rutledge, looking forward to his quickly approaching fall football season at NSU.

Would this be his last baseball game?

“I’m thinking about” playing baseball at NSU, too, he said. I’m “thinking about walking on, trying it out.”

No matter what, Brown said, he’s confident that the three will succeed.

“Those three kids are great people — more so than they even are great athletes,” he said. “So I know that they’re going to excel at whatever they choose to do.”