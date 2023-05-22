Jeff Edwards said he “really had no expectations” of the Ironman Tulsa 70.3 relay team he put together for Sunday’s competition.

The first leg of the half Ironman, a 1.2-mile swim around Keystone Lake, would be completed by Tulsan Paige McClung, a triathlete who has completed multiple previous Ironman races but who would be about 8 months pregnant on race day.

Edwards himself would follow McClung for the second leg, a 56-mile bicycle race, although his new job as executive director of Tulsa’s River Parks Authority had limited the intensity of his training this year, as compared with the time he put in to prepare for last year’s full Ironman event.

The “newcomer,” Conner Shipman, would bring it home, running a 13.1-mile half marathon to complete the race. But Shipman had never competed at that distance before, and he would be operating on virtually no sleep, having graduated just hours before the race from Charles Page High School followed by the overnight Senior Celebration lock-in at Case Community Center.

That doesn’t sound like a winning team — but it was.

McClung, Edwards and Shipman finished first out of 30 Ironman Tulsa 70.3 relay teams, crossing the finish line at 12:45 p.m. in 5 hours, 15 minutes and 5 seconds.

Things didn’t start off well, Edwards said. A 45-minute fog delay had swimmers steaming up their wetsuits and waiting cyclists freezing in their kits in the chilly morning.

When McClung got out of the lake in third place with a time of 32:01, though, Edwards said he starting summing up the competition.

“I thought, ‘Uh, … maybe we have a shot at this,’” he said.

“Paige is a phenomenal athlete, but she’s pregnant, so you just naturally might think she might not be on her A game,” he said, “but she put in a great swim.”

Edwards, who also got little to no sleep because he was a chaperone at the lock-in the night before, rode a solid race, finishing the cycling portion in second place with a time of 2:47:31.

“I’m pleased with my time,” he said. “I wanted to be six to seven minutes faster, but looking back on everything, I’ll take it as a win.”

Shipman started the race as a winner, having won $500 at the Senior Celebration. But Edwards said he told him he had just one task:

“When I got off the bike, I said, “Hey, I think there’s just one in front of you. Go run your best day.”

Shipman finished ninth in his leg of the relay, clocking in at 1:51:38, which was a full 70 seconds ahead of the team relay runner-up.

“I’m just really pleased overall,” Edwards said. “We put in a good effort.”

As for the race itself, he said, it was a tough day.

“Today was just so … as beautiful as it was, every athlete was struggling,” he said. “The day was harder than it was last year,” even though it was windier and warmer last year.

“Everybody seemed to be cramping tremendously today.”

A year ago, Edwards didn’t have much to say at the finish line of the Certified Piedmontese Beef Ironman Tulsa. After a year of intense training and devoted preparation, having met the challenge left him uncharacteristically quiet.

“This wasn’t nearly so emotional as last year,” he said Sunday evening. “I did better on the bike than last year. That was really my one and only goal.

“With the full Ironman, you always worry about DNF,” the abbreviation for “did not finish.”

But with a half Ironman — and a team relay at that — “I had zero butterflies,” he said.

Edwards said the team relay was perfect for athletes like himself, who, for whatever reasons, couldn’t compete in a full capacity — particularly those Ironman veterans who might be struggling with “FOMO — or the ‘fear of missing out.’”

“I really love that they allowed a relay option on the half just so that those athletes who had a little bit of time to train could be involved in some portion of the events,” he said.

This year’s Ironman event was the last official installment of a three-year package deal with Tulsa. Organizers announced last month that after consideration of the 2024 North American race calendar, they will discontinue the Ironman Tulsa and Ironman 70.3 Tulsa triathlons after this year’s races.

But Edwards thinks the decision might not be the final word for the future of the event in Tulsa.

“I really hope that this event can come back to Tulsa,” he said Sunday evening. “We saw people from Brazil, Canada France — just people from all over. They all just had nothing but great things to say about it.

“To be able to do that, we all just need to work together to keep this sport alive in the Tulsa area.”

