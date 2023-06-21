For the Sandite football team, early mornings are usually busy with workouts at Memorial Stadium, even in summer.

Head coach Bobby Klinck has made his aspiration clear: returning the varsity squad to a 6AII state championship game, something it hasn’t done since a 38-28 loss to the Bixby Spartans in 2015.

But in the week following a storm that brought 100-mph winds to the city and left a swath of devastation, the community had a greater need than a high-performing football team.

With no electricity at Charles Page High School or the football field and widespread damage and power outages across Sand Springs, the team felt it had a duty to assist in the cleanup.

For Klinck, the choice was clear. After garnering community support in recent years even amid big changes to the football program, he felt an obligation to give back. So instead of traditional workouts and preparation for the season, he put football on hold to help the audience who fills his stands on Friday nights.

Klinck said serving the community that supports his program is “not a big deal. We’re just trying to help out. (Our coaches) are just trying to teach these kids service.”

“This isn’t the first time this community has needed help,” he said. “We’re just carrying on the tradition (of service) of this program,”

After Sand Springs Public Schools Athletic Director Rod Sitton requested Klinck’s players’ help to clean up around the high school, a task the football team completed in just an hour Monday morning, the next logical step for Klinck was to enlist his team to continue serving the city.

So he offered the team’s labor to community members needing assistance. A post on the Facebook page of the Sandite Quarterback Club, which serves as the team’s booster organization, had received nearly 100 shares by Wednesday afternoon.

The football team assisted 10 residents on Tuesday morning. Plans call for players to work the remainder of the week at other sites in town, including Ray Brown Park, which is adjacent to the high school, and on Thursday at Case Community Park, where dozens of giant trees were felled and hundreds more were damaged by the intense winds early Sunday.

The players were tired following the storm, Klinck said, with many of them absent from the Monday morning meeting at the field as they helped at their own homes or in their neighborhoods.

While this may not be their traditional preseason workout, the players are still working hard, gathering branches and limbs and placing them by the curb in preparation for the city to pick them up at some point.

For residents the team assisted, many of them elderly or unable to do the work themselves, the help is invaluable. Some of them have been longtime supporters of the school district and its athletic programs.

Candi Munaretto, who owns the Little Venice restaurant downtown, was grateful not to have any damage to her home, with primarily downed branches littering her property, but most were “too big for me to be moving around,” she said.

Munaretto teared up when describing the impact of the team’s help cleaning up her property.

“My heart is overjoyed right now,” she said. “I love to give to the schools and support them, so to see them come and help me is heart touching.”

Munaretto bragged about how fast the players had cleared her yard, saying their efforts now allow her to focus on the work to be done at the restaurant so she can get the doors back open to serve the community.

Klinck said such work prepares his young players for the responsibility of earning the community’s support.

“To be pillars of their community, they need to help out when needed,” he said.

Incoming freshman running back Gabe Harris recognized that the storm “messed up our community really badly” and said he felt a responsibility to use his time to assist the community “however they need.”

And the lesson extends farther than just the football roster, with siblings of players and members of the junior varsity cheer team also lending a hand to the efforts Tuesday morning.

“Football is important around here, but it’s not the most important thing,” Klinck said. “Obviously, we’re here to win games, but we’re also here to help when we need to, as well.”