SAND SPRINGS — The Sand Springs United Methodist Church voted last week to disaffiliate from the larger United Methodist denomination.

Similar action is under way in nearly four dozen other United Methodist congregations across Oklahoma in advance of an October meeting of the board of the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference at which those congregational votes could be ratified.

The crux of the issue is homosexuality — whether the church should ordain gay or lesbian ministers or solemnize same-sex marriages. Although the larger denomination moved in 2019 to soften its liturgical stance on homosexuality-related matters, many individual congregations bristled at the change.

As a result, the denomination amended its Book of Discipline that same year to allow congregations to take what Oklahoma United Methodist Conference spokesman Alan Herzberger called “a gracious exit” based on “reasons of conscience” tied to the homosexuality-related changes.

Most Methodists now in favor of disaffiliation cite the denomination’s alleged inconsistency in following the Book of Discipline’s teachings on those issues.

In the United Methodist Church, one of Oklahoma’s largest faith groups, the rift came to a head in the past few years, prompting a number of churches — more than 80 in Oklahoma — to sever ties with the denomination.

Last week’s vote in Sand Springs’ only United Methodist congregation passed by an overwhelming majority of 83%, according to a source in the church and confirmed by Herzberger, who said the vote was 65-13 in favor of disaffiliation.

A minimum of a two-thirds majority vote was required.

Congregants at the First United Methodist Church of Owasso also voted last week to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church by a vote of 233-37.

The Sand Springs church’s minister, the Rev. Stephen Cagle, said when reached by telephone Tuesday that he did not wish to make any comment.

Asked to confirm the facts of the disaffiliation vote, he again asserted that he did not want to comment.

Congregations wishing to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church under the so-called Paragraph 2553 provisions of the Book of Discipline must take action “in sufficient time for the process for exiting the denomination to be complete prior to December 31, 2023,” the document states.

The congregational votes currently underway will be considered for ratification when the board of the Oklahoma United Methodist Conference meets Oct. 13-14.

But perhaps the bigger stumbling block for the Sand Springs church is whether it can afford to disaffiliate.

Under terms set forth by the United Methodist Church, congregations wishing to disaffiliate must pay all costs associated with buying the church property from the denomination, as well as apportionment and pension liabilities.

In the case of Sand Springs United Methodist Church, the real estate at issue is the main church property at 319 N. Main St., as well as the satellite campus known as The Well at 101 W. 38th St., south of the Arkansas River.

Combined with any owed apportionments, pension liabilities and other debts, loans or liabilities, the congregation reportedly would have to pay upwards of $400,000 to leave the denomination, according to a source in the church who asked not to be identified.

The source said it was doubtful the congregation would be able to raise the funds by the end of the calendar year, as required by the denomination.

Herzberger said he could not confirm the specifics of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church’s financial indebtedness.

“The Cabinet of the conference is really focused on the process and making sure everything is done correctly,” he said, “and is really looking forward to this year being over so we can focus on the future.”

