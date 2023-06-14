If visitors walking into Garfield STEAM Academy feel like they’re setting foot in a far-off land, Jamie Conrad has achieved her goal.

The elementary school at Seventh Street and Roosevelt Avenue has been transformed into the African continent — all part of an effort to make lessons come to life for the students attending a Project Summer Spirit program called Surviving a Sandite Safari.

“We’re talking about the different biomes in Africa,” said Conrad, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers coordinator for Sand Springs Public Schools who is overseeing the program. “It’s a mix between an African safari and the game ‘Survivor.’”

Across the Arkansas River from Garfield, yet light years away, other young Sandites are spending most of this month on a journey through time.

Like the program at Garfield, this one, held at Pratt Elementary School, 301 W. 35th St., is intended to give the students a healthy dose of academics but in a nontraditional format.

“I think enrichment learning is always going to be the way to catch those kids that kind of struggle in school, because we’re making it all fun but still teaching them at the same time,” said Tiffany Tucker, a Title I reading specialist who oversees the Sandite Time Machine program.

“In the regular classroom it tends to be all academic with a little fun.

Conrad has an additional focus she wants to emphasize with her program at Garfield this year — teamwork, which she sees as a victim of COVID-19-related learning loss.

“Kids don’t know how to communicate,” she said. “They don’t know how to work together as a team anymore.”

To that end, the roughly 90 kindergarten through fifth-grade students studying Africa’s savannas, jungles, rainforests and deserts have been divided into seven teams ranging from 10 to 16 members, all named after African animals — meerkats, zebras, camels, lions, leopards, giraffes and elephants.

Although the lessons are rooted in academic subjects, throwing in the “Survivor” component allows the educators to get at some of those more nebulous skills.

Unlike the popular television show’s tribal council, the Garfield program students attend Animal Council at the end of each day. Points are awarded not so much for what they achieved but for how they accomplished it, Conrad said.

“Teachers vote on which team did the best that day,” she said. “Did they communicate? Did they work well as a team? Did they hold each other accountable?

“We’re really trying to push on that social and emotional learning, because I’ve seen so many kids who can’t even sit down and play a board game with another child.”

The program also offers students an opportunity to have experiences that aren’t as common in a typical classroom setting.

Such was the case when Safari’s Sanctuary exotic wildlife rescue in Broken Arrow brought half a dozen animals related to Africa to Garfield through its Zoo 2 U program.

Students heard a presentation from Safari’s founder Lori Ensign about how the lizard, cockatoo, alligator, peacock, donkey and python related to Africa and the biomes they were studying.

“The chances of most of my kids ever having that kind of an experience are very, very low,” Conrad said. But best of all, “they don’t know that they’re learning, because we set it in a fun environment.”

The Sandite Time Machine program at Pratt, meanwhile, is built around four themes that students are exploring — the Jurassic period of about 201 million years ago and the dinosaurs that dominated the earth at the time; Vikings and pirates; planes and trains; and the final frontier — space.

For Tucker, it’s important to try to make the concept of time — not just the seconds and minutes on a clock but the vastness of time — relevant to the students.

“They don’t understand what 10 days ago was like, let alone 1,000 years ago, so it’s really been interesting to try to explain to them that these things happened so long ago,” she said.

One field trip the students have taken is to the Keystone Ancient Forest.

A hike in the woods might not seem to fit with the Sandite Time Machine program — until you consider that the nearby nature preserve is teeming with 500-year-old cedar trees and 300-year-old post oak trees.

It’s also part of the landscape that famed American author Washington Irving and about 100 Army scouts passed through in October 1832 as they sought to learn about the Plains Indians.

Among classroom activities, students have learned how to make treasure maps and how to use telescopes.

But how do you bring space travel into an earthbound summer camp curriculum?

“The last day is a glow party in the gym with constellations,” Tucker said. “We do a lot of science stuff, but we also have fun.”

Tucker said this is the first year for a themed camp, but the students and the adults in their lives seem thrilled with the program, with a number of parents calling her to tell her how much fun their kids are having.

“The themes that we picked — the kids are just eating them up,” she said. “They are so engaged and so excited every day.”