As part of continuing efforts to increase security surrounding football games and other sporting events, Sand Springs Public Schools has ordered four mobile walk-through metal detectors to be used at entrances to Memorial Stadium and elsewhere as the district sees fit, Superintendent Sherry Durkee informed the school board at its regular meeting last week.

The $20,800 acquisition comes on the heels of several gun-related incidents, one fatal, at high school football games in Oklahoma just since this season began.

Sand Springs Public Schools released information Sept. 6 about new protocols for people attending home football games at Memorial Stadium, including an increased presence of school district officials, a transparent-bag policy and student IDs being required for any minor student not accompanied by a parent.

Additionally, armed security officers who previously were scattered around the stadium now will be concentrated at the entrance gates.

Noting that heightened security measures actually began last school year, Durkee told the board on Tuesday, “We are upping our game and increasing that a little bit now.”

The metal detectors “should be in pretty soon” and will complement the district’s two wand-style metal detectors, she said.

Durkee said she recently attended a Zoom meeting with about 220 superintendents from across Oklahoma, and metal detectors and other safety measures are increasingly being discussed.

“I think that’s going to be kind of the consistent theme across the state, maybe from this day forward,” she said.

Durkee said the district has communicated the new safety policies to parents and other stakeholders and will continue to do so.

Officials are also asking for patience and understanding as the new policies are put in place.

“I hate it,” she said. “Nobody one wants to implement precautionary measures, but at this point in time, that’s where we are.

“We will probably make some mistakes, but we will definitely learn from those, and we’ll make it a better process.”

Speaking later to the school board about an incident earlier that day at Page Academy in which police recovered a handgun from a student’s backpack, Durkee said such an incident “certainly makes us go back to the drawing board about do we place metal detectors at the school sites for everyday use.”

She said she is having an ongoing conversation with the district’s leadership team about the pros and cons of taking such an action.

“When you have that happen, it sure makes you stop and really reconsider your practices,” she said. “It’s where we’re at I think now.”

For the latest information about the district’s security measures, go online to bit.ly/SSPSsecurity.