The Sand Springs school board voted Thursday night to approve new salary schedules for teachers, administrators and support personnel as part of a plan that also includes an agreement by the district to contribute 1% of teachers’ salaries to their retirement funds.

The new compensation schedules were triggered this spring when state lawmakers approved Senate Bill 1119. The measure provided for pay increases ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 for certified education personnel, with the amount based on years of experience.

“Everything was completely followed as designated by law, and we should get a lump sum of money to help cover those raises,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee told the board. “What we don’t know right now is how much further we can go with support (personnel). So that’s still a little up in the air.”

Durkee explained Friday that raises for support personnel were not included in the legislation lawmakers passed but said she thinks “most districts in the state are trying to do right by them, as well.”

The superintendent told board members they should see a recommendation by their Aug. 7 meeting that will clarify raises for support personnel.

Durkee added that the district adjusted the support staff pay scale to drop about five levels from the bottom, meaning that “from this day forward, no support employee can start below” $12.23 an hour.

Regarding the teacher retirement benefit contribution, Durkee said Friday: “We listened, basically, to teachers who had advocated for a portion of their retirement burden to be paid for by the district. We just wanted to be forthright and start with a 1% portion that we’re going to pay.”

She said plans are to continue a December retention stipend the district typically offers teachers, as well.

Although the stipend is “not really guaranteed,” she said, in the last six of Durkee’s seven years as superintendent, teachers have been provided a 3% stipend for informing the district early of their job plans for the following year.

The notification allows the district to get a jump on finding replacements for those soon-to-be-vacant positions, something even more important as school districts across the area, the state and the country struggle to fill their teaching rosters.

“That’s really a nice little incentive we can offer in Sand Springs,” Durkee said. “I really do think our district is a pretty sweet district to work for just in terms of community involvement and environment.”