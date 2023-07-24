With the start of school less than a month away and significant damage from a June 18 storm still evident at a number of school sites, the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education met in emergency session Thursday to consider bids for repairs at Angus Valley Elementary School and the adjacent baseball and softball complex.

After extensive discussions about significant discrepancies in bid amounts for some of the projects, the board approved awards totaling $975,748.

That included a vote to award a contract to LDKerns Contractors in the amount of $313,607 for an array of projects that include replacing a metal canopy at Angus and the outfield fence on the baseball field; repairing damage to several buildings at both sites; and general cleanup of the entire area.

A bid for those projects received late Wednesday from the Watts Co. was for less than half of the total bid from LDKerns Contractors, but comparing the two bids was difficult from an apples-to-apples standpoint, board members and district officials noted.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee told board members that the recommendation was for the higher bid from LDKerns largely because of concerns about timeliness.

She noted that the Watts Co. is already working on the expansive remodel of the administration building as well as other projects around the district, including a major leak repair on the east landing at the high school.

Calling the Sand Springs-based company an “amazing partner” for the school district, Durkee said of the work at Angus and the sports complex that “our concern is the ability to get that done in a timely manner.”

“I know LDKerns has contractors ready to go. Their fees are more; there’s no doubt,” she said. “Of course it’s at the discretion of the board, picking the lowest responsible bidder, but I think the word ‘responsible’ plays into this one.”

Because the work is being considered under emergency guidelines, the usual state laws regarding competitive bidding do not have to be adhered to.

District Maintenance Director Mike Bynum said the work at the sports complex “is definitely a general contractor job. It’s not something we can piecemeal.”

“We need somebody with the experience that can handle everything because of the time crunch,” he said. “That’s what LDKerns would do for us.”

School board President Bo Naugle said he wished a representative from the company “was right here in front of us so I could say, ‘Please explain to me’” the differences in the estimates.

“They are so way above everybody else’s estimate,” he said.

Durkee reiterated that the concern was expediency and getting as much of the work done as possible by the start of the school year. She then brought in representatives from LDKerns on speaker phone to discuss how they arrived at some of the costs.

The company representatives told board members that some individual projects could see a decrease in cost once crews begin the work.

They said the immediate goal would be to get the entire site cleaned up and safe for students and others, adding that they didn’t think it would be possible for anyone to be completely finished with the project list by the start of classes on Aug. 22.

Board member Mike Mullins noted that “this is an insurance claim,” meaning the school district will pay a $50,000 deductible while insurance will pay for the remainder of the work.

Still, Mullins encouraged Durkee to reach out to LDKerns and convey to the company that it has “been a great partner to us in the past” and should continue to be so in the future.

“He will see that he was substantially more than another bidder, and the reason that we, if we choose to go that way, is because of his expeditious nature” to get the work completed, Mullins said.

Repairs to the lighting at the sports complex were separated from the overall package of work, and the board ultimately voted unanimously to award a contract for the lighting to Third Generation Electric for $200,711.

The main field pole behind the baseball dugout was destroyed by the storm, Bynum told the board, explaining that the current lights are obsolete and no longer available, meaning whatever is used to replace those lights must be LED.

The concern from coaches and other experts is that mixing the two types of lights is distracting for players as well as fans, he said.

Although the cost to retrofit all of the lighting for the entire baseball filed is slightly more than three times the cost to fix the single damaged light pole, officials expect that insurance will cover the cost of the conversion.

Then, “for an additional cost that in our opinion is really not that much more, because they already have all of the” big, costly equipment on site, workers can convert softball field lights, as well, Bynum said.

That additional work will cost an additional $43,770, which is included in the overall $200,711 amount.

“When we did the LED conversion seven years ago to everything, at the time, it was not cost feasible at all to do our stadiums,” Bynum said. “Now the costs have come down so much (that) now it’s reasonable.”

Lastly with regard to the sports complex, the board approved the awarding of a contract to Tulsa Awning for $6,670 to replace an awning.

Meanwhile, a contract to replace both the flat roof section at Angus Valley as well as a shingled section was awarded to Atwell Roofing Co. for $454,760.

The wind lifted the flat asphalt roof section off the building and then set it back down, cracking it, officials said previously.

Atwell was the low bidder for the roofing project when both types of materials were combined, and the bid satisfied what Durkee said was the overriding goal of having the roof work completed before classes start Aug. 22.

She thanked the board for its extra attention since the June storm, with Thursday’s session being the second emergency meeting related to repairs.

“I just want to say thank you to the board because … you guys are a strong board that fully considers,” she said. “And that’s helpful, because these have been a rough six weeks.”

City debris cleanup

Contractors are continuing to remove storm debris across the city.

The city said in a Facebook post late last week that crews were ahead of schedule and were expected to complete a first pass through Ward 6 over the weekend and would be continuing cleanup in Wards 1 and 5.

Debris collection was expected to start early this week in Ward 3, with the city looking to start cleanup in Wards 2 and 4 in the latter part of the week.

Residents are urged to get storm debris to the curb as urgently as possible so as not to miss the first collection passes.

“If you still have debris in your back yard, please bring it forward now and do not wait for an announcement about a second pass as crews will be moving faster the longer they are in operation,” the city said in its post.

Arrangements for the pickup of construction debris will be made after a second pass for green waste is completed, officials said.

Residents are being reminded not to place any trash bags, fencing or other nonvegetative debris in the piles for green-waste collection.

For the most current updates about debris collection, follow the city's Facebook page.