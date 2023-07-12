SAND SPRINGS — The U.S. Small Business Administration will keep its disaster loan outreach center in Sand Springs open an additional week as a result of the traffic the office has seen since it opened Monday in connection with a June 18 storm that brought 100-mph winds to the area, causing substantial damage.
Corey Williams of the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resiliency told the City Council on Wednesday that the office, located in the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce office at 109 N. Garfield Ave., originally had been scheduled to close Friday but instead will remain open at least through July 21.
“Because of the actual people coming in and the need to continue to service Sand Springs, we’re going to keep that center open,” he said.
Encouraging people to come by for information, Williams noted that in times of disaster, the office provides low-interest loans to help with recovery not only to businesses but also homeowners, renters and nonprofit organizations.
The office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and no appointment is necessary. Apply online or get more information at
disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, or call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for assistance.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 1. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 3.
Another SBA disaster loan outreach center is open in Tulsa at the Owen Park Community Center, 560 N. Maybelle Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through July 27.
Photos: 2023 Sand Springs storm
Downed trees had many residential streets blocked in Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Neighbors talk about the wind damage in their Prattville neighborhood on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Fractured trees rest on a house in the Prattvillle area of Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
An uprooted tree lies on a pickup in a Prattville driveway.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Joseph Monforte surveys the damage to two pickups under a tree that fell in his driveway in Sand Springs' Prattville area on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A pickup is heavily damaged by tree that fell in Joseph and Lisa Monforte's driveway in Sand Springs' Prattville area on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Downed trees block a residential street in the Prattville area on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A fractured tree lies on a house in Prattville on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Jacob Parker found a trampoline that wasn’t his in his Prattville yard Sunday. Before it came to rest, it had gone through the windshield of his SUV.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The straight-line winds that hit early Sunday split this large tree, which dropped onto a house in the Prattville area.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Cace Roberts tried to use a chainsaw to cut up the tree that was resting on his neighbor Micah Wood's roof on Nassau Circle in Prattville, but the chainsaw wouldn't start.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The roof was blown off the Dancemania studio west of the Arby's in Prattville.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The straight-line winds drove 2-by-4s into the north exterior wall of the Arby's in Prattville.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The 2-by-4s that were driven by the wind through an exterior wall of the Arby's in Prattville emerged on the other side in the men's restroom.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Prattville Arby's General Manager Shelley Seifried takes pictures of the restaurant's drive-through menu board, which was destroyed by the wind early Saturday, and sheet metal that was blown off a nearby business' roof.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The Prattville Arby's drive-through menu board and awning were downed by the winds early Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Massive trees are down over a path through Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A massive tree is splintered at its base in Case Community Park.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A soccer goal is rests among splintered and downed trees in Case Community Park on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Leaves and downed limbs litter the water playground at Case Community Park on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Leaves and small branches are stuck in the baseball backstop while larger branches litter the ground at Case Community Park on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Downed branches litter the ground and trail near the baseball fields at Case Community Park on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
This juvenile bald eagle was visible in a nest in Sand Springs' Case Community Park on Sunday after the overnight storm, and later reports suggested that all three eaglets survived.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A massive tree is splintered near its base at Case Community Park.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Downed trees and limbs cover the sand volleyball courts at Case Community Park on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Massive limbs are broken off an old cottonwood tree at Case Community Park.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A wind-blown limb rests near the statue of Charles Page at the Triangle in downtown Sand Springs.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A tree whose roots were unearthed lies in a front yard in north Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin uses a front-end loader to move parts of a downed tree out of a street in a residential area of north Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin helps an employee cut branches from a downed tree in a residential area of north Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A large tree is split in a Sand Springs back yard.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Men work to get tree limbs off a roof in north Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A downed tree rests on an awning at a house in north Sand Springs.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Large limbs torn from trees by the wind litter the grounds of the Sand Springs Home on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Large limbs are ripped from a tree in north Sand Springs.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Large limbs are down on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The metal roof is peeled back from the front of the Edward Jones Investments office in downtown Sand Springs.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A billboard toppled in the wind next to the Scissors Family Hair Cutters shop near downtown Sand Springs.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Road blocks are set up where electric lines are down across Second Street near Lincoln Avenue in Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Limbs litter the campus of Charles Page High School near Park Road on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
Splintered trees lie on the grounds of the Charles Page Library in Sand Springs on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The metal roof on the top gable on the front of Atwoods Ranch & Home store on Charles Page Boulevard in Sand Springs flew away with the wind early Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The Riverview Wine & Spirits store's roof was damaged by the wind.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
The metal roof is peeled away from a large industrial building south of Charles Page Boulevard.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
A truck trailer lies on its side in the parking lot of the former Kmart building on Charles Page Boulevard on Sunday.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
