SAND SPRINGS — The U.S. Small Business Administration will keep its disaster loan outreach center in Sand Springs open an additional week as a result of the traffic the office has seen since it opened Monday in connection with a June 18 storm that brought 100-mph winds to the area, causing substantial damage.

Corey Williams of the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resiliency told the City Council on Wednesday that the office, located in the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce office at 109 N. Garfield Ave., originally had been scheduled to close Friday but instead will remain open at least through July 21.

“Because of the actual people coming in and the need to continue to service Sand Springs, we’re going to keep that center open,” he said.

Encouraging people to come by for information, Williams noted that in times of disaster, the office provides low-interest loans to help with recovery not only to businesses but also homeowners, renters and nonprofit organizations.

The office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and no appointment is necessary. Apply online or get more information at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, or call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for assistance.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 1. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 3.

Another SBA disaster loan outreach center is open in Tulsa at the Owen Park Community Center, 560 N. Maybelle Ave. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through July 27.

Photos: 2023 Sand Springs storm