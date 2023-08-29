For school administrators, the start of school each year can be a harrowing game of asking minute by minute, “Do we have the staffing to meet the needs of all of those students?”

Kristin Arnold, Sand Springs Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for student services and human resources, was ecstatic to report late last week that the district started classes this year with every position filled.

“We have some people who are alternatively certified, and some people who are emergency certified, but they hold a certificate,” she said. “It’s a miracle.”

Then again, she said, it’s really not so much divine intervention as simply hard work by the schools’ principals, the district’s leaders and the school board that makes Sand Springs a competitive choice for educators.

“We are very fortunate in Sand Springs,” Arnold said. “A lot of people seek us out.”

She said prospective teachers this year applied from as far away as California and Canada.

“I’m not saying it’s always easy. Don’t get me wrong,” she said. “But it always seems like something kind of shakes loose and we end up filling the position.”

The return to the classroom of a handful of retired Sand Springs teachers, bringing experience and institutional knowledge, was also a big boost, she said.

But perhaps one of the most innovative things the school district does to ensure staffing success each August is a process that begins the preceding winter.

All Sand Springs Public Schools teachers are offered a stipend in December — usually about 3% of their annual salary — to sign a letter agreeing to let the district know no later than March 31 whether they will be returning the following fall, Arnold said.

They don’t have to say in December whether they will return; only that they agree to commit one way or the other by March 31.

“I’ve been with the district for 15 years, and we’ve received a retention bonus every year that I’ve been here,” Arnold said.

“I don’t know that it’s always their favorite to tell us that early, but if I know by March 31st who’s coming back, then I can start posting jobs immediately,” she said.

That allows the district to start hiring in April for the following fall, which is often a month or two before most other districts are doing so.

Hiring teachers has gotten easier in some ways thanks to social media and how it allows people to see not only what jobs are open in Sand Springs but also more news about the district in general, Arnold said.

But there’s still only so much planning can accomplish.

The district ended up hiring 52 teachers before the start of school, but based on how many students showed up on Day One, officials immediately posted a position for another third-grade teacher at Pratt Elementary School.

Arnold said such growth “is a good problem to have.”

Superintendent Sherry Durkee praised the stipend initiative as “a way for us to say thank you for being in Sand Springs, first of all. They get that in the month of December at holiday time.”

Durkee also thinks the early effort tends to produce a greater applicant pool, both in terms of quantity and quality.

“This year has been no exception,” she said. “This new cohort of teachers is just outstanding. I am so proud of them.

“Honestly, this has been one of the best starts of the school year I’ve seen.”