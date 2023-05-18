Sand Springs police officers, students and community members came together early Wednesday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Oklahoma, waiting with eager anticipation as the flashing lights of the Tulsa Police Department’s cruisers came into view from the east along Charles Page Boulevard toward 81st West Avenue.

The intersection was the location for the transfer of the torch from Tulsa officers to Sand Springs officers as it was carried on its way toward Stillwater and the Oklahoma State University campus, site of the 2023 Oklahoma Special Olympics Summer Games.

After a successful handoff, Sand Springs Police Officer Chris Perez led the charge westward along Charles Page, followed by Special Olympics competitors and partners.

Additional athletes and students joined in for stretches of the 5-mile route as it continued south on Adams Road, west on Morrow Road and through RiverWest before turning south on Oklahoma 97 and crossing the Arkansas River. The entourage then turned west on Oklahoma 51, headed for a rendezvous with officers from the Tulsa-based U.S. Probation and Parole Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Some other participating law enforcement agencies opted to have teams of officers run only sections of their designated routes, but runners from the Sand Springs Police Department ran their entire stretch together as a group.

Events such as this have been a continued effort of the Police Department in recent years to engage with the community in positive situations.

“It’s important to us that the community understand that law enforcement’s goal is not always in a negative light,” said Officer Kevin Hughes, who is in his second year with the Police Department and who was participating in his second torch run.

Running alongside Hughes was Detective Matt Lemon, who was taking part in his second torch run, as well, having first participated in 2009.

“It motivates me to keep myself in good shape,” Lemon said, describing his preparations for this year’s run. But he added that the true benefits are the connections formed.

“I think it’s really all for the kids,” he said. “We’ve brought together city councilmen, cross country kids — it’s really togetherness for the community.”

Besides Hughes and Lemon, Officer Chris Perez, Detective Cody Zigler and Lt. Jerrod Raglin represented the Sand Springs Police Department.

Ward 3 City Councilor and Charles Page High School cross-country coach Mike Burdge and cross-country coach Chris Corbin were in attendance with some of their students.

“I think it’s important as a community to show love and support for all of our athletes, not just the local football teams, baseball, basketball and running programs,” said Corbin, who was participating in the torch run for the fifth time.

“Our Special Olympics kids deserve just as much — if not more — cheer and credit for what they do and work for as anyone else does.”

There was plenty of cheer to go around. Throughout the route, onlookers honked their horns and gathered on the roadside to cheer on the runners.

Cheers could even be heard from employees preparing morning commuters’ coffee at a shop along Oklahoma 97 as they poked their heads out the drive-through window to wave at the runners.

About 76 athletes and partners from Sand Springs are competing through Friday at the Oklahoma Special Olympics Summer Games at OSU, according to Julie Ward, a Title 1 teacher at Garfield STEAM Academy.

They are among nearly 4,000 Special Olympics Oklahoma athletes taking part in the largest Special Olympics event in North America, according to a Special Olympics press release.

This is the 38th Summer Games hosted at OSU and the 53rd anniversary of the Summer Games in Oklahoma.