Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies are in a standoff with an armed man behind an urgent care clinic near Oklahoma 97 and Morrow Road in Sand Springs.

City Manager Mike Carter said a suspect in a shoplifting from the nearby Walmart store shot at officers who chased him while responding to the 3:21 p.m. larceny report. He said the officers might have returned fire.

It is unclear whether the suspect is injured, Carter said, but the man has been communicating intermittently with officers.

The man apparently is hiding in a dumpster behind the Ascension Medical Group Urgent Care clinic at 402 W. Morrow Road.

When the shots were fired, Sand Springs police officers backed off and called in the Southwest Area Tactical Team, a multijurisdictional SWAT team composed of officers from Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks. Assistance is also being provided by the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities don't yet know the man's identity or what he stole from Walmart, but Carter said the larceny is now secondary to keeping the man and everyone else safe while bringing the standoff to a peaceful closure.

"What they're trying to do is talk him into giving up and get him treatment if this is a mental health situation," Carter said.

A Sand Springs Police Department Facebook post says that “for everyone’s safety, roads are blocked off and everyone is asked to stay away from the area until further notice.”

Carter said it's imperative that people stay away from the area because officers need to be concentrating on the situation, not on bystanders.

According to information distributed by Sand Springs Public Schools, no school buses were in the area.

Some businesses in the area are locked down out of precaution.

This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

