After a more-than 90-minute public hearing last week on an application to develop a new RV park, an equally divided Planning Commission forwarded the matter without a recommendation to the City Council to consider at its meeting next week.

About three dozen people, primarily residents of the Country Meadows Estates subdivision, showed up for the May 9 Planning Commission meeting to urge denial of a special-use permit for an RV park, which would be adjacent to the subdivision.

Applicant Michael Posey seeks to develop an RV park on just less than 9 acres within the city limits on the northeast corner of U.S. 412 and 209th West Avenue.

Residents of the adjacent Country Meadows Estates subdivision brought a laundry list of reasons the Planning Commission should reject the proposal, citing lacking infrastructure in the area, including narrow, dark roads, low water pressure, inadequate sewer capacity and poor cell service.

Other concerns focused on safety issues, how long a stay would be allowed and whether the area already has too many similar developments.

City Planner Brad Bates told commissioners that although the property is zoned commercially, an RV park appears to be inconsistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for something more like a small retail area.

Bates also noted that several RV and mobile home parks already exist in the vicinity and that three others have been approved for expansion or new development.

All of those parks or proposed developments are across either U.S. 412 or 209th West Avenue from Country Meadows Estates.

Bates said city water and sewer capacities are sufficient for the additional usage, noting that stormwater engineering would be required to ensure proper runoff and drainage mitigation should the proposal be accepted.

A huge concern for the Country Meadows Estates residents, however, seemed to be about what type of people would be staying in the RV park — and for how long.

Resident Catherine Williams told the commission that she receives “monthly notices about sex offenders and pedophiles” in a nearby existing RV park and said the transient nature of people in RV parks makes it easy for them to steal from nearby residents’ properties without consequence.

Resident Jerri Pearson added that “they’re not going to care what they do to the environment surrounding that area. Needless to say, our property values are probably going to go down.”

And Timothy Van Dorn said that “RV parks attract people who don’t really seem to want to better themselves. They live in these places so they can move as they wish.”

Sandra Braun told the commission that she had circulated a petition that had garnered the signatures of 173 people in opposition to the RV park.

Bates said previously that there’s nothing to support claims of a criminal nature, “nor would a sex offender be allowed to live in the proposed development due to the proximity to a public park in the area.”

But Posey agreed with one part of what was said by the residents — mobility is very much a reason that people might wish to inhabit an RV park.

“We think a lot about workers and the economy,” he said after the meeting. “Remote workers are really important now. That’s part of the reason we picked the location we did, because it’s within just a few minutes of Tulsa.”

Posey mentioned construction workers and traveling nurses as just a couple of the occupations held by people who seek out RV parks as a sort of mobile base when they’re on the job.

David Ward, who lives in a nearby mobile home park south of U.S. 412, told the commission that he is for the proposal “and also kind of offended that I see all these people that are coming here and saying that RV people, and the clientele with RV people, are dishonorable, or that they’re bad, or that they’re drug addicts.”

Ward said he is a Desert Storm veteran and the son of two police officers who has worked for 20 years for a home company that has moved into the area.

“We’ve had people move into this area and stay at RV parks to help facilitate their move” while building a home in the area, he said.

“I understand these people’s concerns” related to traffic, congestion, infrastructure and so forth, he said, “but that’s also something that the money that people bring in helped to provide. If you don’t bring in more income to provide these services, … how is this going to change?”

Ward said he has not seen in the park where he lives the criminal element that the residents described.

“When you bring in the proper regulations, … then there shouldn’t be an issue with people being able to have affordable living,” he said.

The applicants indicated that they would have the strictest regulations of any of the parks in the area, would conduct criminal background checks on any adult staying in the park and would have an employee living on-site at all times.

Asked after the meeting whether there was anything he could say to change the residents’ minds, Posey said he didn’t think so.

“They’re already negative about it, and that’s probably where it’s going to stay,” he said. “I’m not here to sell them something. I’m here to put in a community that we think will help everybody.”

Commissioners ultimately voted 2-2 on a motion to deny the application, sending the matter to the City Council to settle.

The council will take up the issue at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the City Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.