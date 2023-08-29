Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When wind-whipped flames tore through the Hawaiian island of Maui on Aug. 8, much of the popular, thriving community of Lahaina was reduced to ash. With at least 115 confirmed dead and hundreds more missing, attention quickly turned to what decisions might have contributed to the deadliest fire in Hawaii’s history.

But those assessments aren’t taking place just in Hawaii, Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said.

“I was watching about the tragedy in Hawaii and saw the controversy about whether the sirens should have been sounded,” he said, adding that he found himself empathizing not only with the victims of the deadly blaze but also the officials tasked with making life-or-death decisions on the fly.

“I know all of these people who make decisions — city managers, fire chiefs, police chiefs, superintendents — they’re constantly thinking about these things for the benefit of the public,” he said. “But this is how we change things — we see a tragedy elsewhere” and start thinking about how to prevent it here.

“It just sparked an idea in my mind that we should think of warning sirens differently,” Carter said. “We’ve all been guilty of calling them tornado sirens, because that’s what the major threat in Oklahoma is.

“I really thought if we could change that dynamic” from event-based warnings to response-based alerts, “it could make a difference.”

For example, many Oklahomans would see the two commonly heard sirens in this area as a tornado siren and a flood siren.

There are too few siren tones for every type of event, “but they have a commonality,” Carter said.

Suppose that a tornado siren were thought of instead as a seek-shelter alert that could be issued not only for tornadoes but also, for example, for any type of high-wind event, such as the Father’s Day storm that decimated trees, power lines, fences and roofs across Sand Springs.

Suppose a flood warning were instead thought of as a warning to avoid a hazardous area where the problem might be rising water from a dam break or a chemical cloud, he said.

The timing of Carter’s pondering is notable.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the installation across Sand Springs of 19 upgraded or new emergency warning sirens that all are louder and have a larger reach than the old sirens.

The upgrade was one part of a far-reaching $15.7 million general-obligation bond package that local voters approved in June 2022.

In theory, Hawaii has a so-called “all-hazard” system, in which the sirens — 400 statewide and about 80 on Maui alone — are intended to be used for a variety of natural and human-caused events.

That includes fires, Maui’s own website states, calling the four sirens in the Lahaina area part of the “largest single integrated outdoor siren warning system for public safety in the world.”

But in practice, the system has been used mainly for tsunami warnings, according to officials with the Maui Emergency Management Agency. Administrator Herman Andaya said MEMA “would not use sirens in a case like this. That’s not what we normally would do. We just don’t use sirens for fires.”

Carter has a different idea.

“We’ve always anticipated using those sirens that way,” he said, “but I don’t think across the nation there has been this thought of how we’re going to educate our people on that.

“Now is the time for us in Oklahoma to think about these things — what would we have done, and is there a policy we need to change.”

Carter said he talked with Fire Chief Jeremy Wade and Police Chief John Mars about “rebranding” the city’s emergency warning sirens and that both agreed that it would be good to do.

City officials will soon undertake an education campaign to let people know how the slight changes should be navigated, and the city’s website has already been updated to account for the new way of thinking.

But Carter said residents shouldn’t panic, because at the end of the day, all of the sirens really mean for people to do the same thing — and they always have.

“In all of these situations there’s action to be taken,” he said. “The main lesson is tune in for whatever other information you need,” adding that all three sirens — the seek-shelter alert, the hazardous-area warning and the thankfully all-but-dormant national emergency tone — “should send people to the media for more information.”

The new sirens also have a voice capability that allows the city to broadcast messages if necessary.

Carter said residents should be aware of three important points about the emergency warning siren system:

There is no “all-clear” siren. City officials assume that residents will have tuned into the media or other emergency notification system that will tell them when the coast is clear, he said.

A second sounding of the same siren may mean an event is continuing or could mean a second event is anticipated.

The sirens are intended to be heard by people who are outside, not inside their homes. Nevertheless, Carter said, the new sirens are loud enough that people likely will hear them no matter where they are.

“And there’s a built-in redundancy in most areas, so if one siren is down another is covering the area,” he added.

Lastly, the city will never live-test the national emergency siren. It will provide notices about upcoming tests of other types of sirens, complete with educational information about what actions to take.

Coincidentally, such an alert was accidentally issued via the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert System over television, radio, and cellphones in Hawaii on Jan. 13, 2018, instructing residents to seek shelter from an incoming ballistic missile.

It concluded: “This is not a drill.” More than 38 minutes later, state officials blamed a miscommunication during a drill at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Carter said the sirens the city has replaced are going to Mannford and the Green Country Fire Department. What remains to be seen is whether any other municipalities will adopt Sand Springs’ new perspective on the emergency warning sirens.

“If for some reason we get information that it’s bad, we can reconsider our policy,” he said. “But if this works for other communities, I hope they adopt it.”