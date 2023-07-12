With summer roughly bookended by Memorial Day and Labor Day and with Independence Day falling almost directly between them, patriotism is a natural seasonal draw. And where better to spend these hot days learning about the country’s history and heritage than in a museum?

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is happy to oblige with two Americana-themed exhibits.

“Benjamin Franklin: In Search of a Better World,” on display at the museum through July 25, looks at the life and achievements of one of the country’s most beloved figures.

Besides serving his country as a diplomat and negotiator, Franklin was a scientist, inventor, entrepreneur, humorist and philanthropist who continues to inspire and inform Americans more than 300 years after his birth.

As an added bonus, the museum will spotlight its ongoing exhibit on Franklin with a 2 p.m. Sunday talk by educator and museum board member Kathe Crapster.

“The Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution” examines the immense importance of a document that transformed 13 colonies into a nation. It will run Aug. 8 through Sept. 27.

Written to “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity,” the Constitution is short and simple yet vast and complex. As the blueprint for the nation, it contains what founders put forth as a system of beliefs and a way of life, all of which are regularly challenged by citizens — as called for in the Constitution itself.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St., on the corner of Broadway and Main streets in the former Page Memorial Library building. Admission is free.

For more information, including about arranging group visits, call the museum at 918-246-2509 or visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/SandSpringsMuseum.