About 60 people gathered at Woodland Memorial Park Monday to remember those veterans who, having served their country, are now at rest but also to renew a commitment to take care of those who are still alive.

The Memorial Day program was put on by the American Legion’s Billie A. Hall Post 17 in Sand Springs, and the keynote speaker was American Legion District 1st Vice Commander Bob Coffey, the commander of Post 308 in east Tulsa.

“Today our great nation honors all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said. “But we also need to remember all veterans who served this great nation.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 17 veterans die by suicide every day. Other organizations, including the American Legion, say the number is much higher — perhaps as high as 22 each day — as a result of undercounting.

In 2020, suicide was the 13th-leading cause of death among veterans overall but the second-leading cause of death among veterans younger than 45.

“This is a pandemic amongst our brothers and sisters in arms,” Coffey said, adding that the military too frequently has sent service members home from active duty with too few resources and too little time to decompress.

We “were failing our own brothers and sisters,” he said.

Coffey discussed an American Legion national program called Be the One.

At its core, the campaign aims to increase awareness of the veteran suicide epidemic and destigmatize seeking out mental health counseling.

And while it encourages veterans to ask for help when they need it, it also encourages veterans, service members and others to be proactive when they believe that a veteran is at risk of suicide by asking the veterans in their lives how they’re doing and listening when they need to talk.

“Be the one,” Coffey encouraged audience members. “Ask the tough questions, and don’t back down.”

Earlier in the ceremony, Post 17 Auxiliary President Debra Bunch gave a presentation about the origin of taps, the bugle call sounded to signal lights out at day’s end on U.S. military installations worldwide and during patriotic memorial ceremonies and military funerals.

Noting that her story was just one of many that can be found about the origin of taps, Bunch told of a Union captain in the Civil War who heard the cries of an injured soldier in the night.

Not knowing the soldier’s allegiance, he risked his own life to retrieve the stricken soldier for medical care. Upon returning to safety, he saw that the soldier belonged to the Confederate Army, she said.

But the greater shock was to see that the soldier was his own son. The boy had gone to school in the South and had joined the Confederate Army without telling his family.

The captain asked his superiors for a full military burial for his son, including a group of Army band members to play a funeral dirge, Bunch said.

The superiors said no, but they offered the captain one musician of his choice. He chose a bugler, whom he asked to play a simple melody found on a piece of paper in his son’s pocket. It was the tune now known as taps.

At the close of Bunch’s presentation, Berryhill High School band trumpet player Grace Blair played taps.

Following Coffey’s keynote speech, 13 wreaths — including those representing the American Legion and Auxiliary, Gold Star and Blue Star Mothers, prisoners of war and those missing in action, and service members killed in World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — were placed on stands.

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.