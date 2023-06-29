After an extensive search and investigation, authorities in Gulf Shores, Alabama, say a Sand Springs man apparently went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico on June 17 and never returned to shore.

Nolan “Keith” Flanagan, 54, was reported missing later that afternoon after he failed to return from swimming, Gulf Shores Police Detective Carl Wittstruck told the Sand Springs Leader.

He said police have witness reports and even video that confirms that Flanagan entered the water about 11:30 a.m. that Saturday in the 400 block of East Beach Boulevard after telling his family he was going swimming.

“The question was did he exit the water, and we couldn’t find anything to support that he exited the water,” Wittstruck said.

He said authorities have no reason to suspect foul play in connection with Flanagan’s disappearance.

Flanagan and his wife, Kim Flanagan, and at least two or three of their grandchildren arrived in Gulf Shores on June 16, Wittstruck said. He said other family members traveled to Gulf Shores after Keith Flanagan disappeared.

Kim Flanagan could not be reached for comment.

Keith Flanagan “was pretty far out” in the ocean when a parasail operator saw him and asked if he was all right, Wittstruck said. Flanagan reportedly said he was fine and was just swimming.

Wittstruck said local authorities “had boats in the water almost immediately” and were ultimately aided in searching for Flanagan by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Alabama Highway Patrol, as well as numerous area law enforcement and search and rescue entities.

He said the search was hampered by several days of storms in the area both before and immediately after Flanagan’s disappearance, adding that “the gulf was pretty churned up at the time.”

Wittstruck said he was unsure whether the area was experiencing a rip current at the time that might have contributed to Flanagan’s disappearance.

“I’m not sure of the conditions at that exact time, but that’s kind of our assumption at this point,” he said.

Authorities have been warning about dangerous rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico for weeks.

Rip currents have claimed the lives of 11 people within two weeks along the Gulf Coast between Fort Morgan, Alabama, and Panama City Beach, Florida, including seven in Panama City Beach between June 15 and June 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents form as waves disperse across the beach, causing water to become trapped between the beach and a sandbar or other underwater feature, leading it to converge into a narrow, riverlike channel moving away from the shore at high speed, the weather service said.

Even accomplished swimmers can quickly be in trouble in rip currents, authorities say.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Spotting and escaping rip currents