A Sand Springs man was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital late Thursday following a motorcycle crash on the highway that goes over the Keystone Dam.

Jarrod Robertson, 43, was riding a 2002 BBW motorcycle on Oklahoma 151 about half a mile south of U.S. 412 about 2 miles east of Mannford when the crash occurred about 9:15 p.m., according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Robertson, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the OHP reported.