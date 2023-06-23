The Sand Springs Leader brought home four awards from the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2022 statewide Better Newspaper Contest earlier this month.

The Leader competed in Division 4, which was for weekly newspapers in cities with populations of more than 12,000.

Leader reporter and editor Sharon Bishop-Baldwin received three second-place awards: for overall news content; for news reporting for “Flood victim preyed upon” about a local woman targeted by scammers; and for sports reporting for “Journey finishes how it began — together” about three Sand Springs Ironman competitors.

Bishop-Baldwin received one third-place award for education reporting for “SSPS bucking the trend” about the local school district avoiding the teacher-recruitment crisis happening elsewhere.

To subscribe to the Sand Springs Leader for more award-winning coverage, call 918-582-0921 or 800-444-6552 or send an email to circulation@tulsaworld.com.