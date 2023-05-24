Caleb Jorgensen has been a Sand Springs Sandite for only about three months, but he’s pretty happy about the welcome that he and his Native American culture have received here, he said.

At a time when indigenous students are fighting battles across the country to exhibit regalia and other items of honor for their native heritage during graduation ceremonies, Jorgensen walked across the stage Saturday night at the Oral Roberts University Mabee Center in Tulsa as a member of the Charles Page High School Class of 2023 wearing a beaded mortarboard with an eagle feather attached.

Jorgensen said he went to school nearly his entire life in Marty, South Dakota, home of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, of which he is a member.

Some difficulties in December led him to leave South Dakota for Oklahoma and Sand Springs, where he moved in with his girlfriend, he said. He credits her with his presence at Saturday night’s ceremony.

“She’s the reason I finished school,” he said.

As for his mortarboard, his girlfriend did the beadwork, and her mother presented him with the eagle feather, Jorgensen said.

“I’m just glad our culture is still alive,” he said.