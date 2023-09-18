Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former Sand Springs City Councilor Patty Dixon is among four people to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials this week.

Thursday evening’s induction ceremony will take place at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in conjunction with the annual conference of the Oklahoma Municipal League.

Dixon served on the City Council from 1990 to 1996 and again from 2016 to 2022, including serving three years as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022.

She said she was honored and humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and recalling asked the person who notified her, “Are you sure you’re calling the right person?”

A lifelong Sand Springs resident, Dixon graduated in 1971 from Charles Page High School and received a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation from Oklahoma State University.

Much of her career and life’s work has involved promotion of parks and recreation. She was the activities director for Tulsa County Parks from 1976 to 2004 and also was the executive director of the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society for 11 years.

She was a certified Parks and Recreation Professional for 32 years through continuing education programs presented by the National Recreation and Park Association.

Dixon is a 12-year city Parks Board member and a founding member of Sand Springs Park Friends. She received the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society’s Distinguished Service Award in 1998 and again in 2015.

Aside from parks-related efforts, Dixon is a 2021 recipient of the Art Star Award from the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education for demonstrating exemplary support for the arts as vice mayor of Sand Springs.

She is a founding member of Sand Springs Community Theater and a board member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association.

Dixon served on the Sand Springs Museum Association Board of Directors for 14 years, including five years as its chairman, and was a charter member of Sand Springs Sertoma.

She is a lifelong member of Sand Springs’ First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a founding member of STAR, or Sandite Team Animal Rescue.

Dixon received the 2014 Hometown Hero Award and in 2019 was named the inaugural Woman of the Year by the Oklahoma Municipal League for communities with more than 5,000 people.

Noting that inductees to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials must have been in public service for 20 years, Dixon said she was glad her two council stints came at very different times.

She recalled that the council and city’s major accomplishment during her first term in office was in helping to secure a dedicated water source — the Skiatook Reservoir — for residents of both Sand Springs and Sapulpa and facilitating the innovative Skiatook Raw Water Conveyance System, a joint venture with Sapulpa to deliver water from the lake to each city.

“The result is seeing us have good clean water, and we’re in good shape should we have drought,” she said. “In another 20 years or even 10, that’s going to be a big issue.

“I feel like that’s a real big accomplishment for Sand Springs to have done that, and to be involved with that and then … to see it working so well is really special.”

During Dixon’s second term on the council, which ended last year, the city and council closed in on completion of the RiverWest development. The last available lot will be the new home of a Planet Fitness facility that could be open for business by the year’s end, officials announced in May.

Following her departure from the council, Dixon joined the Sand Springs Economic Development Association and was immediately named its chairwoman, a role she was happy to take on.

“There’s a lot more that we can be doing helping the city with grants and so forth,” she said.

Dixon said she doesn’t anticipate running for elected office again but that she also doesn’t plan to leave public service.

“There’s plenty more I can do,” she said.

Dixon and Larry Stevens of Edmond, William “Bill” Tackett of Prague and Jonathan Woods of Edmond, who is being honored posthumously, will be the 79th through 82nd inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Other Sand Springs residents to have been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials are Daniel Bradley, City Councilor Mike Burdge and Mary Sue Overbey. City Attorney David Weatherford of Tulsa also is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Formed in 1999, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials Foundation recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements or contributions to city and town government.