The Sand Springs elementary cross-country program, open to all area kindergarten through fifth-grade students, will start Aug. 28.

The program, coached by Angus Valley Elementary School physical education teacher Chris Corbin with volunteer help from Charles Page High School cross country members, will educate students on the importance of health and fitness.

Corbin began the program, now in its 15th year, to get students moving and introduce them to healthy habits.

With an average of 50 to 60 students a year, he begins each practice with a topic of discussion and then breaks into groups based on age and skill level.

Students will be introduced to nutrition and mental health encouragement through the facilitation of running games and activities.

The program will meet at the Charles Page High School track from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 28 and continuing through the end of September.

Participation is not limited to Sand Springs Public Schools students, and all skill and fitness levels are welcome.

Those interested in participating can pay $50 cash for the entire program the first week or email Chris Corbin at chris.corbin@sandites.org with questions or for digital payment options.