Seventeen-year-old Aidan Lewis is a problem solver. As a newly minted Eagle Scout who wants to be an engineer someday, it’s a handy trait to have.

“One of the things we look for (in engineering) is an issue in whatever you’re working on and then a way to fix it,” he said.

So when Aidan — a member of the Scouts BSA’s Tulsa-based Venture Crew 22 after many years in Sand Springs-based Pack 14 — began to notice that people kept asking him where old American flags could be retired properly, he set about remedying the concern.

For his Eagle Scout project, Aidan created a flag drop box for the lobby of the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, 602 W. Morrow Road. A plaque on the drop box states that flags deposited there will be retired and disposed of properly according to the U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8k.

But Aidan didn’t stop there. He planned a flag-burning ceremony, held Thursday night in the Public Safety Center parking lot, with the goal of sharing what he had learned.

“I wanted to teach some of the younger scouts, especially,” about the steps for retiring a flag by burning and about the significance of doing so, he said, adding that the event was a way to bring Scouts today from other troops in the area, including from as far away as Pawhuska.

Where can I take my flag? According to the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Most American Legion units, including the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 in Sand Springs, accept flags for disposal by burning. Flags can be dropped off locally at the new drop box at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, 602 W. Morrow Road, or placed in a drop box outside the American Legion’s headquarters at 205 N. McKinley Ave.

Aidan, a senior at Charles Page High School, has more than 100 merit badges, which is about five times the 21 badges needed to qualify as an Eagle Scout, the highest rank one can receive in Scouts.

But if Aidan appears to be a scouting overachiever, he can be forgiven for coming by it honestly.

His father, Jim Lewis, became involved in scouting as a young boy in Hickory Hills, Illinois, eventually becoming an Eagle Scout and a Scoutmaster.

And when Lewis’ oldest son, Tristan Lewis, came along, “I was counting the days till he could be in Scouts,” he said.

Tristan Lewis, who graduated from Charles Page in 2014, also attained Eagle Scout status.

Since its introduction in 1911, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by more than 2 million youth.

Requirements include earning merit badges and demonstrating Scout spirit through the Scout oath and law, service, and leadership, all by age 18.

Candidates also must complete an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads and manages.

Jim Lewis said a lot of people don’t realize that Oklahoma has a deep history in Scouts, adding that Sand Springs-based Pack 14 is one of the oldest west of the Mississippi River

According to the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture, one of the earliest Scout troops in the U.S. — predating the founding of the Boy Scouts of America by nine months — was a 19-member troop founded under a British charter by the Rev. John Forbes Mitchell in May 1909 in Pawhuska.

A 1931 survey indicated that Oklahoma had approximately 600 Boy Scout troops, including twenty-three African American troops and one Hispanic troop. By 1945, Tulsa had 115 troops, of which eight were African American.

Jim Lewis said Pack 14 and Troop 314, the girls-only “sister unit” to Pack 14, are both based at First Presbyterian Church in Sand Springs, adding that the church has been “super supportive.”

He said Oklahoma in general and Sand Springs specifically has been very supportive of scouting.

“Everywhere we look in Sand Springs, anytime we need something, we’ve got lots of people that support us, which is really, really awesome,” he said.