Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The newest dating service in Sand Springs offers easy hookups with some of the cutest guys and sweetest girls around, but there’s a catch: A little slobber might be involved.

These tawdry trysts come courtesy of Sand Springs Animal Welfare, where, for the low, low price of free, consenting adults can check out a happy pooch as if it were a library book and return it after a few hours of fun with no strings attached.

Like virtually all other shelters and rescue groups in Oklahoma, the Sand Springs shelter is perpetually “full — overfull and extra full,” according to Sand Springs Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson.

And with a concurrent and chronic need for volunteers, the shelter’s furry residents often spend a lot of time just sitting in their kennels and waiting for an opportunity.

That’s where the idea for doggy dates comes from.

“I think it really helps give them a break from all the noise and all the commotion out there,” Arvidson said. “They get to go out and do something, and when they come back, they’re ready to take a nap and it’s not so crazy.

“It helps a lot just to get them socialized with other people, and then sometimes going in the car helps, too. Some of them have been really shy about getting in the car. (But now) something good happens in the car.”

Something good was definitely happening in the car last week for Roxanne, a 4- to 5-year-old female pit bull terrier mix who got to go on a doggy date with mother and daughter Miranda and Libby Coatney of Kellyville.

As Miranda Coatney placed their drink order at Dutch Bros, adding, “and I need a pup cup, too,” Roxanne looked on expectantly from the back seat, where Libby Coatney, 16, had a firm grip on her leash.

When the pup finally got her cup — a small container of whipped cream with tiny dog biscuits sprinkled on the top — her dark brown eyes started to twinkle, and her whiplike tail began swishing back and forth.

The Coatneys have seen this before. Miranda, a hairstylist in Sapulpa, is off work on Mondays, and since about January, she and Libby have come to the Sand Springs shelter to take dogs on dates, having taken out 10 to 12 dogs so far.

“It’s really hard not to” fall in love with the dogs, Libby Coatney said, but their work socializing the pups “gives other people the opportunity to have really good pets.”

Libby, who just started a new job this week washing dogs at Noah’s Bed & Biscuit in Kiefer, said she volunteers at all kinds of shelters but has really been impressed with the care and compassion provided at Sand Springs Animal Welfare.

“I really like the people who work there,” she said. “I think it makes a big difference.”

One of the Coatneys’ two large rescue dogs died last September, leaving Moose, a 145-pound male Great Dane and mastiff mix, all alone.

So when one of the dogs they took on a date this year really pulled at their heartstrings, they took him home to see what Moose would think about a brother.

Moose let them know that he wanted to be an only dog, however.

“So if we can’t take another one home, we’ll just come and play with them,” Miranda Coatney said.

She acknowledged that it can be hard to walk away after each visit.

“But they just have fun,” she said. “I just think of how if you’re a person and you’re confined how bad cabin fever gets. I just think getting them out kind of gives them a break from that.

“How do you think about them sitting 24/7 in a kennel?” she said. Taking dogs on dates “is something. I can’t take them all home. I can’t. But it’s something you can do. And it breaks up their monotony.”

Miranda Coatney firmly believes that such extra socialization can ultimately help reduce the numbers of animals in shelters.

“When we’ve been in shelters to meet dogs, the ones who haven’t been out of the cage, they’re crazy — because they’ve been penned up,” she said. “They show better to adopters if they’ve had some socialization.”

She said only once has a dog been reticent to return to the shelter after an outing.

“The rest of them have been fine,” she said. “They’re usually ready to go back in their space.”

As word gets around about the doggy dates, some prominent Sandites are getting in on the act, too.

Mayor Jim Spoon and his family — including his wife, Teresa, and daughter-in-law, Alesha — took a small black-and-white dog home for an afternoon earlier this year.

“We took him home and played with him all day, and it was just so hard to take him back. He was so lovable,” Spoon said. “He was just a different dog after being in a different environment for a while. I’m sure he was much more adoptable after that.”

Make a date For more information about arranging a doggy date, contact Sand Springs Animal Welfare by phone at 918-246-3543 or email at animalcontrol@sandspringsok.org. Participants must be at least 18 or be accompanied by an adult and must provide a copy of their driver's license.

The Spoons learned about the doggy dates early this year during a visit to the shelter with their grandchildren. The children have birthdays right after Christmas, so instead of asking for more presents for themselves, they receive pet supplies, which they turn around and donate to the shelter.

“The great part (about doggy dates) is there’s no long-term commitment — just a little bit of time,” said Spoon, who added that his family has always been “dog people,” with all but one of their pets having been rescue dogs.

Arvidson said she was thrilled to see the mayor take part in something that could make such a difference at the overburdened shelter.

Although $3 million in funding for a new animal shelter was approved by Sand Springs voters last year as part of a four-part, $15.7 million general-obligation bond package, construction isn’t expected to start until October, and it could take a year to complete.

In the meantime, the animals continue to arrive.

But with the mayor’s doggy date example, “now maybe some council members will do it. I know we have some pet lovers on the council,” Arvidson said.

“Plus, when they come out here, they’ll see our situation. They know that we need that new shelter, that we need more help and that we’re really working hard out here.”