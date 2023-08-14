The public is invited to the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum’s “Remember When” annual meeting and celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the museum, 9 E. Broadway St.

As part of the meeting, the Sand Springs Museum Association will hold its annual board election. Only members of the Museum Association will be eligible to vote.

Board members serve staggered two-year terms, with half of the board positions on the ballot each year. Board members up for renewal this year are Alleene Bishop, Susan Edwards, Sherry Morris and Walter Phillips.

Also, two proposed bylaw changes will be up for consideration by the membership.

The meeting also will include a silent auction, door prizes, raffles and refreshments.

The Sand Springs Museum Association is an auxiliary of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority. It works with the trust to support and promote the museum.

Anyone who would like to support the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is encouraged to become a Museum Association member. A variety of membership levels are available.

Besides voting in the annual election, members also receive invitations for any private showings of exhibits as well as notice of museum receptions, exhibits and events.