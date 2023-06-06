The City Council has signed off on a revision of a project to add a right-turn lane from northbound Oklahoma 97 just north of the Arkansas River Bridge onto eastbound Main Street.

Although the revision will cost an additional $172,786.25 now, the work will be done in one phase instead of two; it ultimately will cost less than if done in two phases; it won’t take any longer than originally planned; and motorists will be far happier with the result, city leaders said.

The council agreed to the revision at its May 22 meeting. The contract for construction on the project originally had been awarded at the council’s Feb. 27 meeting.

Under the original design, vehicles in the right-turn lane still would have been subject to delays from trains as a result of the location of the railroad crossing arm, said Public Works Director and City Engineer Derek Campbell.

“We were going to do it in two phases,” with the second phase to come later, perhaps in a couple of years, he said.

“We were trying to get the first phase done before the Highway 97 widening began,” he said, referring to a $15 million Oklahoma Department of Transportation project to widen and rehabilitate Oklahoma 97 from Second Street north of U.S. 412 running south to where it intersects with the newly opened stretch of Main Street just north of the river.

After the original contract for the right-turn lane had been awarded, several major delays related to train traffic led members of the Public Works Advisory Committee to express concern and ask city Public Works officials to take another look to see whether the job could be completed in one phase.

Planners literally went back to the drawing board.

Campbell asked consultant Kevin Kriewall of Craig & Keithline to draw up a revised proposal. City Manager Mike Carter took the plan to the trustees of the Sand Springs Home, which owns the property adjacent to the right-turn lane.

Within just a couple of weeks, Carter had secured the easement necessary for the changed plan. Then ODOT reviewed and approved the plan, and the contractors reviewed the new design and agreed to it.

“The stars aligned, and we were able to make it happen,” Campbell said. “It wasn’t that we didn’t think about it. We didn’t think we could accomplish it that quick and get the land that we needed for it.

“The new design is going to be much better,” he said. “The difference … is the fact that (traffic) now will turn behind the crossarm, so anytime we have the crossarms down, people will be able to continue on to Main Street.”

The dedicated right-turn lane at that location was envisioned years ago, but a previous ODOT administration hadn’t seen the need for it.

The current ODOT administration, which Carter said “has been wonderful to work with,” agreed that the turn lane was needed and said that if the city would pay for it, the agency would allow it.

Carter praised the Sand Springs Home for giving the city the easement for the additional property at no cost, saying all three trustees “were excited” to help clear up the congestion on Oklahoma 97.

The construction timeline for the project remains 60 days, barring any delays, officials said.

FY24 budget adopted

Also at the May 22 meeting, city councilors approved a resolution to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, with total resources available in the amount of $70,659,709 and total fund/departmental appropriations in the amount of $51,166,288.

A public hearing on the budget was held during the March 27 regular City Council meeting, city Finance Director Kelly Lamberson noted.

Councilors also unanimously approved the Master Fee Schedule following an annual review of fees assessed citywide. The only change for FY24 will come in utility rate increases.

Water, wasterwater, solid waste and stormwater rates will be increased by 3%, Lamberson said.

EMSA, Tulsa Transit increases

Lamberson said the city’s EMSA ambulance service contract increased by $21,000 for FY24 over last year, representing an increase of 12%.

The council also approved the annual service agreement with the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority for its share of the city’s bus service and Lift service.

The agreement for $64,062 — or $5,338.50 per month — is an increase of 5%, or $3,051, over last year.

The city contracts with Tulsa Transit to provide one fixed route — Route 114 — plus the paratransit Lift service.

RiverWest update

Mayor Jim Spoon gave a brief RiverWest development update and said a ribbon-cutting was held May 26 at Tropical Smoothie Café.

He said preliminary building permit documents for a new Planet Fitness location in the area had been received and said construction on the new Chili’s restaurant in RiverWest’s northeast corner is expected to start in early July and be completed by late fall.

Downtown construction, trash cleanup

Carter updated councilors on Phase 1 of the downtown streetscape project, noting that construction is continuing along Main Street between First and Second streets, as it is along Second Street as part of an ODOT sidewalk project.

He also said a new program to pay civic groups to pick up trash in the city now has a name.

Clean for a Cause began June 1. Local civic groups, school clubs, churches and other organizations can apply to be paid $500 to clean up litter in areas of town selected by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Guidelines and information about the program can be found on the city’s website at sandspringsok.org or by calling the city at 918-246-2500.