The Sand Springs City Council at its May 22 meeting approved a resolution to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, with total resources available in the amount of $70,659,709 and total fund/departmental appropriations in the amount of $51,166,288.

A public hearing on the budget was held during the March 27 regular City Council meeting, city Finance Director Kelly Lamberson noted.

Councilors also unanimously approved the Master Fee Schedule following an annual review of fees assessed citywide. The only change for FY24 will come in utility rate increases.

Water, wasterwater, solid waste and stormwater rates will be increased by 3%, Lamberson said.

Lamberson said the city’s EMSA ambulance service contract increased by $21,000 for FY24 over last year, representing an increase of 12%.

The council also approved the annual service agreement with the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority for its share of the city’s bus service and Lift service.

The agreement for $64,062 — or $5,338.50 per month — is an increase of 5%, or $3,051, over last year.

The city contracts with Tulsa Transit to provide one fixed route — Route 114 — plus the paratransit Lift service.