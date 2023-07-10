The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce is working hard to minimize the effects of a devastating wind storm, downtown street construction and summer’s brutal heat on merchants through a couple of shop-local programs.

The Sand Springs Shop Local Campaign gives shoppers an opportunity to support local retailers and a chance to win $1,000 cash.

Every purchase made in Sand Springs during July qualifies for entry into a drawing for the cash prize. Each purchase made at chamber businesses will earn shoppers two entries.

Here’s how it works:

· Make a purchase in Sand Springs and keep the receipt.

· Click this link to fill out a survey and upload a photo of your receipt: bit.ly/ssslc.

Purchases must take place in July, and no minimum purchase is required.

Meanwhile, the chamber also is participating in the Weekend of Local campaign, planned for Friday through Sunday.

The three-day shop-local initiative is spearheaded by the Independent Shopkeepers Association, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization with a goal of supporting local shops in Oklahoma.

“Any type of promotion or event that gets people excited about shopping local is good for our businesses and our community,” said Amanda Wion, president of the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce. “As we all know, shopping local supports locally owned, family-owned businesses and brings economic growth for our community impacting more than just our small businesses.”

For more information about the Sand Springs Shop Local Campaign or the Weekend of Local initiative, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-245-3221 or via email at info@sandspringschamber.org.