The deadline to register for the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce’s annual golf tournament is fast approaching.

Sept. 29 is the deadline to register for the Friday, Oct. 6, tournament, presented by Dillon Funeral Service.

The site of the tournament is The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, 1801 N. McKinley Ave., where the scenic hills offer an elevation change at every hole and allow players to gaze upon downtown Tulsa while enjoying their round of golf.

The all-inclusive event features 18 holes of golf, breakfast and lunch, games, contests, prizes, giveaways and awards.

The day begins at 7 a.m. with player registration and check-in, as well as breakfast. Tee time is 8 a.m., and the 19th Hole opens at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 1 to 2 p.m., and prizes will be awarded from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

More than a dozen sponsorship levels ranging from $100 to $1,500 are available. An individual sponsorship costs $150 and includes one player fee, a golf cart, breakfast and lunch.

Just can’t make it to the tournament? Or maybe you prefer games of chance to the links? Ball drop tickets costing $10 each will give the ticketholder a one-in-250 chance of winning the $500 prize. The drawing will be held during lunch on the day of the tournament, and ticketholders don’t have to be present to win.

For more information, go online to sandspringschamber.org/; email events@sandspringschamber.org; call the chamber at 918-245-3221; or go by the chamber office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.