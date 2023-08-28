Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some lucky Sand Springs shoppers are going to have a little something extra in their stockings this holiday season, and local merchants and businesses could get in on the good fortune, too.

The Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is launching its inaugural Santa Bucks program for the holidays, and businesses are being urged to sign up now to join the fun.

With Santa Bucks, which is similar to the popular Jingle Bell Sweepstakes, Buy BA and Buy Bixby programs in Sapulpa, Broken Arrow and Bixby, respectively, merchants and businesses pay for a sponsorship and, in exchange, receive tickets to hand out to their patrons and clients.

The tickets, in turn, give those holding them a chance to win one of several cash prizes, according to Amanda Wion, executive director of the Sand Springs chamber.

“We’re just trying to mimic (other cities’ programs), not necessarily to compete but to give people a reason to shop here,” she said. “We want to showcase our businesses and prove to our businesses that we can compete with other communities that are also doing this.”

Because of the lead time necessary for printing promotional materials, the deadline for businesses to get on board is Friday, Sept. 15. The six-week campaign will kick off Nov. 4, with the last day for ticket distribution being Dec. 15.

The next day, Saturday, Dec. 16, a drawing will be held at noon at Memorial Stadium at Charles Page High School. Winners must be 18 or older and they must be present to win, but everyone is invited to what Wion said should be a fun and festive time at the stadium.

Presenting sponsors of the inaugural Santa Bucks promotion are local Edward Jones financial advisers Dan King and Brenda O’Rourke.

Wion said other sponsorships are available and range from $150 for chamber members or $300 for nonmembers up to $750. Sponsorships include varying numbers of tickets to distribute as well as marketing and branding opportunities.

Wion said the goal for the total prize payout is $5,000, with the plan being to divide the money among three winners, but she said the total prize money could increase if more businesses sign on.

She said about a dozen businesses have signed up so far, adding that the more businesses that take part, the greater the opportunity for customers or clients to snag a winning ticket.

Wion pointed out that business owners have an opportunity to win twice – through the exposure that brings more people through their doors and creates connections with potential clients, and with the chance to win when they themselves patronize other businesses taking part in the promotion.

Business owners cannot win with a ticket from their own supply, however.

Wion also encouraged businesses beyond traditional retail outlets to find unique ways to participate.

She said that while the chamber itself hopes to gain new members as a result of the campaign, the city stands to gain, as well, potentially in increased sales-tax revenue during an already lucrative time of the year.

To register for Santa Bucks as a participating business, go online to bit.ly/SSChamberSantaBucks; send an email to events@sandspringschamber.org; call the chamber at 918-24-3221; or stop by in person at the chamber’s office at 109 N. Garfield Ave.

Payment in full must be received by Sept. 15 to be included in promotions. Any logos submitted should be provided in PnG or JPEG format.

The Sand Springs Leader will publish a full list of participating businesses and merchants once the deadline has passed.