In the immediate aftermath of the June 18 storm that brought 100-mph winds sweeping through the region, Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin was, of course, thinking of the hours and days of hard labor ahead that would be required to reopen the devastated Case Community Park.

But he couldn’t help but have a different date — July 3 — at the front of his mind.

The park’s annual Independence Day celebration was set to take place two weeks and a day after the storm rolled through. For Medlin, canceling it wasn’t even an option. But did he have the support and the resources to do anything else?

With the backing of City Manager Mike Carter and the Parks Advisory Board, led by Chairwoman Cathy Burdge, he said, it turns out he does.

So with staging the traditional July 3 celebration as his goal — albeit with some modifications — Medlin has begun a journey to restore Case Park.

This is no small undertaking. The park is in shambles, with the south end bearing the brunt of the damage.

“It’s like the storm just came down the (Arkansas) River,” Medlin said.

The 120-plus-acre park has hundreds and hundreds of trees, but losing roughly 80 of them to this storm has made a big dent, he said.

When you combine that with the 100 or so trees lost in March 2015, when an EF2 tornado left destruction across Sand Springs, as well as with a number of trees lost during the 2019 flooding, and even more dating to the 2007 ice storm, Case Park has lost probably 300 trees in the past 15 years, Medlin said.

This month’s storm brought additional park damage, as well.

Some of the features at the splash pad were damaged. All four backstops at the softball complex were twisted and broken to the point that they will need to be replaced. Fences all over the park are down.

But repairs to all of those items come with something the tree damage does not, Medlin noted: insurance.

Because the trees aren’t insured, they have to be replaced as money becomes available, he said.

“Small trees cost me about 200 (dollars) apiece, so to plant 200 of them, that adds up real fast,” he said.

Medlin is looking toward crafting a campaign for the fall and winter in which civic groups, businesses, families and others might help repopulate the park’s trees.

He said he’s hoping that will present a way for the community to show its love to the park, adding that he’s having to turn away volunteers at the moment because it simply isn’t safe for them to be in the park, especially the southern part.

“The BMX folks are just begging to get in there and get to work,” he said, but it’s a matter of safety and liability.

About 40 members of the Charles Page High School football team did volunteer at the park for about two hours Thursday morning, Medlin said.

The boys worked in the northern section of the park picking up small debris and dragging larger limbs to a chipper, where parks employees were able to take care of them from there.

“They got a lot done,” Medlin said. “Pretty much from the splash pad to the start of the trail, all the small limbs are picked up and chipped.

“They doubled in two hours what we did in a day.”

South of the splash pad, though, the situation is much worse.

“The back of the park is going to be an entirely different entity,” Medlin said. “It’s going to be really sad.”

Near the volleyball court and Thunder Court, the round basketball court, Medlin estimates that about half of the trees that are still standing are going to have to come out because of the degree of damage to them.

At the southern tip of the park, where the BMX park is located, the damage looks practically surreal.

Medlin said there are giant trees with limbs estimated at 800 to 1,000 pounds broken and hanging precariously over power lines.

“Now, with the power back on, that could be dangerous fast,” he said.

He said the BMX park likely will be closed for three to four weeks because of the need for professionals to do that work.

Although a reopening date for the park at large is a moving target, Medlin said he hopes to have the splash pad open by midweek, as well as the soccer fields and parking area northward.

“People are really unhappy, and they won’t stay out, but we’re doing our best to try to keep people safe,” he said, noting that he was in the park Wednesday afternoon when a small pop-up storm came through, “and a big cottonwood split right in half.”

Case Community Center has been open since midweek last week, initially serving as a cooling center and charging station for residents without power who use battery-powered oxygen converters.

Medlin said Sunday evening that Case Center is open to all activities while still functioning as a cooling and charging facility.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep normal operations and not cancel reservations,” he said, adding that a couple of events had been transferred to Pratt Civitan Park, which was not impacted as severely by the storm.

Likewise, the Keystone Ancient Forest appears largely spared damage from the storm, which appears to have struck southern parts of the city worse than the north side.

“The forest is in great shape. The storm missed it,” Medlin said, encouraging outdoors enthusiasts to spend their leisure time at the city's nature preserve two miles north of U.S. 412 at 209th West Avenue instead of at Case Community Park for the time being.

And in the meantime, Medlin is singularly focused on making sure the traditional Independence Day celebration at Case is still, well, a blast.

Although the fireworks will be set off from the same place as usual amid the soccer fields, the plan is to keep spectators north of there.

Parking will be available near the baseball and soccer fields, Medlin said, but additional parking will be opened up on the so-called “five acres” field on the northeast edge of the park due east of the community center.

“I think we’ll be able to accommodate all the cars” if staff members direct patrons into spots, he said.

Although that’s a small hike from the fireworks, Medlin said there’s really no need to go far.

It’s my job to explain to them how well you can see the fireworks from the Case Center,” he said. “We don’t do any low, small fireworks. We do everything big so you can see it from everywhere in the park.”

He added that there are plenty of places not in the park from which to watch the fireworks, as well.

But within Case, “we’re hoping the park is normal from soccer up (to the north),” he said. “This is our goal. We’re going to get there.

“We can make this happen on the (north) half. It’s just going to be different. But I think we roll with differences pretty well.”