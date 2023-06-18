A storm packing nearly 100-mph winds that felled mammoth trees like matchsticks overnight Saturday night resulted in several rescues in Sand Springs.

Fire Chief Jeremy Wade confirmed Sunday morning that firefighters had evacuated a family from their home in the 4800 block of Nassau Circle. Neighbors said a tree that crashed through the roof fell into a young child's bedroom.

Wade also said firefighters had rescued two people who were trapped in their cars when trees fell on them, one overnight and one early Sunday.

Across the city Sunday morning, emergency personnel and municipal workers rushed to combat gas leaks, mitigate downed power lines and make roads passable for emergency vehicles, while residents, business owners and city leaders took stock of the inescapable devastation.

City Manager Mike Carter said about 2 a.m. Sunday that police and fire crews had already been out to assess damage and that street crews were heading out at that hour to begin removing debris.

At the 120-plus-acre Case Community Park, rare was the tree not heavily damaged by the powerful storm. Easily more than a dozen of the park’s enormous trees, many of them cottonwoods, lay in ruins Sunday.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin said he thought the damage “was worse than the 2015 tornado.”

That March storm produced an EF2 tornado that left destruction across Sand Springs, killed one person in the city, and spelled utter tragedy for the Case Community Park bald eagles, killing all of the nesting pair’s eaglets.

But on Sunday, at least one juvenile eagle was observed in the still-intact nest, and later reports suggested that all three eaglets survived.

Officials had closed the park Sunday because of the danger from the debris, although its Community Center remained open to serve as a cooling center and charging station for residents without power who use battery-powered oxygen converters.

Although no area of town seemingly was spared the storm’s fury, the Prattville area appeared hardest-hit overall.

On Nassau Circle, Micah Wood and her 5-year-old daughter, Elia, were picking up debris in their yard early Sunday while a neighbor, Cace Roberts, was trying to use a chainsaw to cut up the tree that was resting on Wood’s roof.

When the tree fell, said Wood, who has owned her home only since January, “it shook the house. That’s when I was like, ‘OK, let’s go to the hallway.’ And then I woke up and saw theirs,” she said, nodding toward the neighbor’s house where the firefighter evacuation had taken place.

“It is such a mess,” Wood said of the neighborhood. “It’s sad to look down the road and see all of it.”

Nearby, Jacob Parker was sifting through the debris in his yard, which included a trampoline that wasn’t his. Before it came to rest, it had gone through the windshield of his SUV.

Parker said he was going soon to get a generator for the house, which, like all of the homes as far as the eye could see, had no power.

He said water had come into the bedroom through a hole where the decking was torn off the roof.

“My wife is seven months pregnant, and we have three little boys, so I got all of them in the bathroom and waited for it to pass,” he said. “It’s Oklahoma. It’s unpredictable, and we just have to live with it.”

While Parker gained a trampoline, nearby resident Lupe Willhite and her neighbor were both missing sheds.

Willhite had stayed up late Saturday night to watch the weather reports, and when the storm moved in, “I opened the door and I thought, ‘Gosh, it’s so windy out there.’ You couldn’t see outside.”

So she doesn’t know exactly when the shed disappeared, just that it’s gone.

“It just picked up and took off,” she said.

Several blocks away, Sharon Bell walked a few houses down the street from her home Sunday morning to deliver mail to her neighbor, Lisa Monforte, after the envelopes ended up in Bell’s yard.

“There’s stuff everywhere, said Bell, whose house was damaged on two corners. “It’s insane.”

Bell also lost some trees, and her fences were down, and a back window of her car was taken out when a tree hit it.

Monforte’s husband, Joseph Monforte, was using a chainsaw to cut down heavy trees trapping two pickups in their driveway.

Lisa Monforte said the couple had lived in the home since 2007, when they endured an ice storm that left them without power for almost a week. She was hopeful to have power back sooner this time, but she was also just happy to feel safe.

At the height of the storm, “my 7-year-old was just saying, ‘Mommy, are we gonna die?’” Monforte said.

“And I’m like, ‘No, no, no. But it sounded like a tornado. We heard the freight train. We thought our house was gonna go.”

At the Arby’s restaurant in the 3500 block of South Oklahoma 97, the roof of the nearby Dancemania studio took a direct hit on the eatery’s drive-through awning, menu board and speaker. The remainder of the Dancemania roof ended up in two pieces in the highway’s median.

Some two-by-fours of unknown origin had driven deep gouges into the side of the Arby’s, with at least one coming out the other side in the men’s restroom and buckling the wall.

“I don’t know how long we’re going to be closed,” said General Manager Shelley Seifried, who worried about whether she would continue to have a job during the down time.

“I’ve only been a GM for two months,” she said. “This was the first opportunity I got, and I was starting to turn the store around, and — taken away overnight.”

Carter, the city manager, said Sunday evening that the word of the day was patience — and probably would be for a number of days going forward.

He said he understands that residents want the debris to go away quickly but that priorities exist for a reason.

“In the ’07 ice storm, it was three weeks before we started getting into any debris operations, and it was several months before it was complete,” he said.

Despite the disaster, “people still expect water to work and trash to get picked up and criminals to get arrested, and now we’ve got this.”

“This is just so much debris that’s going to be involved that it’s going to take awhile, and people are just going to have to be patient,” he said.

Carter said residents should be aware that city trash crews will not pick up any green waste during routine collection because trash trucks hold only so much waste, and that space needs to be prioritized for things such as spoiled food resulting from a lack of electricity to many homes.

At the same time, he praised the community for rallying to the cause. Carter said many residents, churches and even the Charles Page High School football team have volunteered to help with the recovery effort.

“It makes us very appreciative to work on behalf of such great people that we have in Sand Springs,” he wrote in a Facebook post from the city.