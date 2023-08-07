Restore Hope Ministries will make school supplies available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday and from 2 to 6 p.m. through Thursday at 2960 Charles Page Blvd. for students attending school in the Allen Bowden, Anderson, Berryhill, Collinsville, Jenks, Sand Springs, Sperry or Tulsa districts.

Meanwhile TTCU Federal Credit Union’s Project School Supplies campaign continues through this month.

Donations of school supplies can be dropped off through Aug. 31 at TTCU’s Sand Springs branch, 202 S. Main St., to be given to the Charles Page Family Village for distribution among students. The Charles Page Family Village is one of 11 eastern Oklahoma community partners for TTCU.

“At TTCU it’s important that we foster a family environment and look out for one another,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said. “This program is an excellent example of how we implement these values into our community-building efforts.”