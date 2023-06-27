Sand Springs’ first responders are looking for residents to show up this Friday for the annual Boots & Badges blood drive benefiting OBI.

Blood donors are encouraged to open a vein on behalf of either the Sand Springs Fire Department — the defending champion — or the Sand Springs Police Department between 12:30 and 6 p.m. Friday at the Case Community Center.

Donors will be showing their support for the firefighters and law enforcement officers who save lives in the community and simultaneously providing the blood that’s needed to save those lives.

Anyone who is at least 16 years old is encouraged to donate. All donors will receive a special edition Boots & Badges T-shirt and other prizes.

“Sand Spring first responders see the daily need for blood first-hand when the people they rescue require life-saving treatment,” said Jan Laub, OBI’s executive director in Tulsa.

“We can’t say enough about the service our police officers and firefighters provide, and we owe it to them to do our part in making sure blood is available in emergency situations.”

OBI is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, including nine centers throughout Oklahoma. OBI provides more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances.

Walk-ins are welcome, but for more information about eligibility to donate or to make an appointment to do so, call 877-340-8777 or go online to obi.org.