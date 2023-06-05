Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter, has reduced the hours it is open to the public each day to allow its staff to better care for the animals.

Public hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson said, although animal control officers still will respond to callouts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With minimal paid staff, the shelter is in desperate need of more volunteers to help let the dogs out of their kennels daily, Arvidson said.

Volunteers also can “check out” dogs to take them on play dates. Some dogs have gone on outings to parks, pet-friendly stores and eateries that offer treats such as “pup cups” for the furry friends.

Adoptive homes and foster homes for cats and dogs, as well as donations of cash and supplies, also are needed, Arvidson said.

In a Facebook post, the shelter thanked patrons for their understanding about the change in hours, saying, “It’s a hard job with the little staff we have.”

For more information, call the shelter at 918-246-2543 or check out the Sand Springs Animal Welfare Facebook page.