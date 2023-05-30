Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SAND SPRINGS — Any way you slice it, Sand Springs Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson is in a tough spot.

“We’re full,” she said of the city’s animal shelter. “I don’t think we’re going see ‘not full’ anymore — not for a long time, at least.”

Arvidson and her staff regularly get creative about trying to increase pet adoption and fostering, promote spaying and neutering and attract volunteers and donors.

But their latest idea might take the cake. Or perhaps the pie.

Fliers bearing images of Sand Springs Animal Welfare’s adoptable pets, along with messages about responsible animal care, are being put on pizza boxes and delivered to homes across the city.

That’s original, but Animal Control Officer Dave Hunt topped that great idea with a suggestion that Sand Springs Public Schools students could create drawings of the dogs and cats for the fliers to engage even more pizza lovers with a penchant for pets.

Arvidson and Hunt dropped off the first batch of fliers last week at Simple Simon’s, where shift leader Gregory Casto had just finished getting 16 pizzas out the door and was happy to take a quick break to look over the students’ artwork.

“This is a first,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. You can see that the kids put a lot of effort into it.”

Casto has a miniature dachshund named Emily, and he said he understands the need for more homes for pets.

He said he felt certain that the shelter would get a good response to the fliers.

“They don’t look anything at all like our usual ones,” he said.

Next door at the Minuteman Pizza Parlor, owner Sam Lawley put the finishing touches on a large pie and then stepped over to examine the fliers.

“This is really the first time we’ve done something like this,” his wife, Paige Lawley, said. “This will be a good thing.”

Sam Lawley said the restaurant does a lot of fundraisers in the community for student groups, working primarily through the school district.

“It’s nice to have a way to bring it home,” he said.

Arvidson said Domino’s Pizza in Sand Springs also has agreed to distribute some of the fliers, of which she printed 500.

As for the project itself, “We’re excited,” she said. “It’s another way to get stuff out there.”

Arvidson said she’s hoping for a good response to the fliers, but she knows that times are tough for everyone.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sand Springs Animal Welfare employees started seeing a lot of people coming in to surrender their pets because they couldn’t afford to feed them. The shelter started giving away food so community members could keep their pets in their homes.

Today, the Pet Pantry is as busy as ever.

“I’ll bet we have 15 people a day come by for food,” Arvidson said.

She’s not complaining, though. Helping people care for their pets is “better than having to take their pets,” she said. “We can get food.”

Proof of residency isn’t required to receive pet food, although the shelter does track who receives food and how much, she said.

Donations come from large national companies such as Cuddly, a crowdfunding site focused on helping animal rescue groups, and small community groups, such as Pratt Elementary School’s third-grade classes.

The third-graders recently engaged in a Lemonade War to see which class could sell the most lemonade to fellow students and staff members. They combined to raise $288, all of which they donated to the animal shelter.

Lemonade and pizza go together pretty well, don’t they?

Arvidson is looking forward to having someone come to the shelter to look at a possible pet and telling her, “We saw it on a pizza box.”

Here’s hoping they didn’t order the pupperoni.

