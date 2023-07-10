Tulsa County’s seven largest school districts — including Sand Springs — have opted to not participate in a new merit-based teacher stipend program touted by the State Department of Education.

Officials from Sand Springs, as well as Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Owasso, Tulsa and Union, each confirmed that their districts did not submit applications to participate in the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program. The application window closed June 15.

Approved in 2022, House Bill 4388 directs that any Oklahoma lottery proceeds in excess of $65 million be put in a revolving fund to finance the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Fund Program. The program provides additional one-time stipends of at least $6,000 to educators who are designated as advanced, lead or master teachers.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, that money is made available to districts twice a year on a first-come, first-served basis; districts are required to provide matching money to participate.

However, the number of teachers who would be eligible for those funds would be capped at 10% per district. Additionally, those teachers would have to be nominated each year to receive the pay increase and would have up to 15 days added to their contract.

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Friday that the district formed a committee from representatives of each school site and looked at the program before ultimately deciding not to participate.

“That was a tough conversation to have, and we never could come to a consensus,” she said.

Durkee said the 10% cap on the number of teachers who could receive the stipend was particularly troubling.

“In our district, that's about 30 teachers that could get it,” she said. But “we have a ton of teachers with a lot of experience,” which means educators “come to Sand Springs and stay.”

Durkee said it just became impossibly difficult to try to determine which teachers would be eligible. That, coupled with the unreliability of the program's funding, just seemed to make it not the right fit for the district, she said.

Oklahoma Lottery Commission Executive Director Jay Finks said that with the lottery reporting record sales in 2023, he is anticipating more than $20 million being directed to the program’s revolving fund come September.

With its fiscal year ending June 30, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission is in the process of reconciling its books and undergoing its annual year-end external audit. That process must be completed before any money could be directed to the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program.

State law dictates that the first $65 million in lottery proceeds be put into the Education Lottery Trust Fund, which is distributed among common education, higher education, the state teachers’ retirement system and a school consolidation fund.

Those obligations are paid out over the course of the fiscal year, Finks said, with the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Fund Program’s revolving fund on track to receive a cash deposit since the $65 million threshold has already been reached.