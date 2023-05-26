Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Grab a line and a pole, because the 2023 Rotary Club of Sand Springs John Rudy Bass Tournament is just around the corner.

The annual tournament will take place Saturday, June 10, at Keystone Lake’s Prairie View Boat Ramp. Fishing begins at safe light, and weigh-in is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The two-person tournament entry fee is $100 in advance or $125 after May 31, including on the day of the event.

The fee includes a meal of hamburgers, hot dogs, soda pop and beer provided by the Rotary Club, as well as one raffle ticket per team member.

T-shirts can be purchased for $15, and additional raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.

Raffle prizes will include marine oil, hitches, gas, reels, tackle and T-shirts, plus a $1,000 big bass prize.

Coordinators for the tournament, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive and Bill Knight Collision Repair, are Steven Tucker, 918-691-5516 or steven.tucker2@bnsf.com, Emile Tucker, 918-381-0778 or emile.tucker@yahoo.com, or Ray Tucker, 918-230-5888.