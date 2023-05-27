Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A June 6 public meeting regarding the conversion of much of U.S. 412 to an interstate highway “is the first step in a long, long process,” an ODOT spokesman said, but it’s a critical step in bringing the project to fruition.

“This is just a preliminary study in order to view and gauge where we are today and what needs to be done,” said T.J. Gerlach, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Former Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, along with Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both R-Ark., introduced legislation in May 2021 to give the interstate designation to the 190-mile stretch of U.S. 412 from Interstate 35 in Noble County to Interstate 49 in Springdale, Arkansas. That portion of the highway travels through Tulsa.

In Sand Springs, a Tulsa suburb bisected by U.S. 412, City Manager Mike Carter said he sees no down side to the proposal, pointing to opportunities for greater economic development and improved road safety across the area.

“What it does for us on economic development is there are some businesses that in their metrics — their standards, if you will — they want to be located within a certain distance to an interstate,” he said. “So putting one running right through the middle of your city, that will definitely help Sand Springs, and we are excited about that.

“That could mean more jobs in this area and all the things that come with it, so I view it as a very positive thing,” Carter said.

Besides the economic opportunity, he said he supports the project for safety reasons.

“One of the main focuses for us will be economic development, but overall, 412 will become safer just because of the standards that they hold” for interstate highways, he said, specifically for entrances and exits.

Even beyond the city limits, “our Fire Department responds to collisions and things like that, so any safety improvements to 412 will be a good deal for all of us,” he said.

ODOT and ARDOT, its Arkansas counterpart, will use information developed throughout the study process to complete any needed improvements before applying to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials for interstate designation for the corridor.

“Some of the projects that are needed in order to bring portions of 412 up to interstate standards are already programmed in our eight-year construction work plan, and then we’ll also need to gauge what else will need to be done and added to future programs when the construction work plan is reevaluated annually,” Gerlach said.

Exactly how long the project could take will be determined in part by the information collected during the study process, he said.

Gerlach said he was aware of only one intersection on the western portion of the corridor that needs to be improved, near Keystone Lake.

“The biggest challenge for us is going to be between the Will Rogers Turnpike (east of Tulsa) and the Cherokee Turnpike,” which runs east from Mayes County nearly to the state line, he said. “There are a lot of at-grade crossings.”

Neither the Cherokee nor the Cimarron Turnpike, which runs from I-35 to just west of Westport, would become free roads because of any interstate designation, according to a statement from ODOT.

“ODOT has no intention of paying off the construction bonds or taking over the additional maintenance and operational costs of any of the U.S. 412 toll roads in Oklahoma,” it says. “Just as the H.E. Bailey, Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes are designated I-44, a new interstate designation on U.S. 412 would utilize the Cimarron and Cherokee Turnpikes.”

While most major metropolitan areas across the nation have two or more interstate highways connecting their regions, the Tulsa metro area and the northwest Arkansas metropolitan area are both served by just one interstate highway each — Interstates 44 and 49, respectively.

In a 2021 letter to the senators who proposed the interstate status, transportation officials in Oklahoma and Arkansas said the proposal would connect three key interstate freight corridors in the heartland: Interstates 35, 44 and 49.

The letter also noted that U.S. 412 serves major inland ports on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, including the Tulsa Ports of Catoosa and Inola, and says upgrading it to interstate status would improve airport access in both the Tulsa and northwest Arkansas areas.

“Having an interstate is definitely a big boost to commercial traffic, to tourism — everything like that,” ODOT’s Gerlach said.

But he cautioned that while the public meeting is an important step, it remains “a first step in a very long process.”

U.S. 412 public hearing What: ODOT will present information and seek input about the proposal to designate as an interstate U.S. 412 between Interstate 35 in Oklahoma and Interstate 49 in Arkansas. When: Come and go anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. Where: Cyntergy Community Space, 810 S. Cincinnati Ave. Online participation: People who cannot attend the meeting are invited to view a self-guided virtual presentation and complete a survey that will be posted online at odot.org/US412interstateDesignationStudy beginning June 7. Comments on the study will be accepted until June 28. For more: Contact ODOT’s Environmental Programs Division at 405-325-3269 or environment@odot.org.

U.S. 412 spans nation’s midsection U.S. 412 stretches more than 1,100 miles from its western terminus at Interstate 25 at Springer, New Mexico, to its eastern edge at I-65 at Columbia, Tennessee. No state has more miles of the road than Oklahoma, where U.S. 412 runs 504 miles from the southwestern corner of the Panhandle near Clayton, New Mexico, to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. That’s nearly as long as the 607 miles the four other states that host U.S. 412 can claim combined: • 94 miles in New Mexico • 284 miles in Arkansas • 55 miles across the boot heel of Missouri • 174 miles in Tennessee