An RV park proposed for the northeast corner of 209th West Avenue and U.S. 412 is off the table, at least for now.

The developer, Michael Posey, withdrew his application from the city in an email Wednesday morning.

Reached by telephone Wednesday afternoon, Posey said he did not want to comment extensively, but he did say he doesn’t think he will go ahead with plans to buy the nearly 9-acre site, which is owned by the Sand Springs Home.

Posey said in the email to the city that he and his business partners had wanted to pursue the RV park because “we really like Sand Springs and its history. We are still considering that for another time. We really want to bring a community to Sand Springs.”

The city issued a notice that as a result of the withdrawal, the matter will not be taken up during Monday’s City Council meeting, as had been planned.

Council meetings are public, and residents are always welcome, City Planner Brad Bates said Wednesday afternoon, but “our hope is that they will get the word so they don’t waste their evening and come up here all upset only to find out that it’s already been withdrawn.”

About three dozen people — nearly all residents of the adjacent Country Meadows Estates neighborhood and nearly all opposed to the RV park plan — showed up May 9 for a Planning Commission meeting to urge denial of a special-use permit for the RV park.

During a more-than 90-minute public hearing, opponents cited a list of reasons the Planning Commission should reject the proposal, including what they said are inadequate utilities and roads in the area, safety issues and the area’s saturation with similar developments.

A huge concern for the Country Meadows Estates residents seemed to be what type of people would be staying in the RV park.

Timothy Van Dorn said that “RV parks attract people who don’t really seem to want to better themselves. They live in these places so they can move as they wish.”

Posey agreed that mobility is very much a reason people might wish to inhabit an RV park, but he had a different idea of what type of people those would be.

“We think a lot about workers and the economy. Remote workers are really important now,” he said, listing construction workers and traveling nurses as just a couple of the occupations held by people who seek out RV parks as a sort of mobile base when they’re on the job.

Commissioners ultimately voted 2-2 on a motion to deny the application, sending the matter to the City Council to settle.

Bates said Wednesday afternoon that whether this recent inquiry will spark an increase in interest in the property remains to be seen.

Noting that the site is located on an arterial street along a highway, he said development “would help that area out there. The commercial uses out there are good.”

Posey had said at the Planning Commission hearing that the site was “junk” property, rife with terrain and utility easement issues.

Bates didn’t deny those concerns but said he didn’t “fully agree with” Posey’s assessment.

“I don’t see what would keep somebody from developing it in any manner,” he said. “I just don’t know that anyone wants to be that far out” from central Sand Springs.

He said QuikTrip looked at the property recently for a possible truck stop-style development but ultimately said the traffic counts weren’t high enough.

That could change if and when U.S. 412 becomes an interstate highway, a congressionally mandated plan that is in the early planning stages at the present time.

But Bates also noted that the property’s owner, the Sand Springs Home, historically has not actively engaged in trying to sell the land.

Another issue is the condition of 209th West Avenue in the area. Most observers would list the roughly seven-tenths of a mile segment of the two-lane road that is maintained by Tulsa County as being in no better than fair condition, with no lighting, a lack of shoulders and many cracks in the blacktop.

“We would love to see the county” upgrade the road, Bates said, but “with what’s out there now, I doubt the county has a lot of incentive to improve that road.

“Not a lot has changed out here in a long period of time,” he said.

“I’m not saying they neglect it, but it’s probably not a high priority.”