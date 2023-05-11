To Page Academy science teacher Jeremy Willis, a wet sleeping bag and a few blisters can be the start of something downright magical.

Perhaps surprisingly, at least a few of the students Willis took on a recent 10-mile weekend hike might actually agree with him.

Willis, who is in his fifth year of teaching at Page, works with a program called LongWalk, whose mission is to give young people an opportunity to develop their leadership skills through wilderness adventure.

Along with two guides, Willis took 13 students to Arkansas the weekend of April 28-30 for a three-day hike that featured torrential rain, wet tents, wet sleeping bags, wet shoes … well, wet everything.

Yet “all of them said they enjoyed it and that they hope everybody gets to do it at least once,” he said.

In the woods, lessons are a little different, he said, noting that some of the students hadn’t set up their tents properly, which let in the rain.

What’s the lesson in that?

“It’s important to ask for help,” Willis said.

In fact, a feature of LongWalk is that the participants themselves are in charge. The point is to let young people find the leaders within themselves.

“The approach is hands-off,” Willis said. “We keep them safe, and they can use the guides for ideas and help, but they don’t have to.”

Through experience, the students find different leadership styles.

“Some have it naturally, and some have to learn it,” Willis said, adding that participants also learn how to accomplish the same tasks in different ways.

Keep in mind that none of those ways involved Google.

“Technology is everywhere, and it’s pretty much all kids know anymore,” Willis said, noting the importance of “getting the kids away from their phones and video games and just finding a way to connect with the outdoors.”

“This is a way to get the kids who aren’t thinking about the outdoors out there,” he said.

The students respond to the challenges by “leaning on their resources — which is in itself a skill,” Willis said.

“Backpacking is a very physical activity, but it’s really a heavy mental obstacle, as well,” he said.

For an outing such as this, the students “got to ignore limitations and excuses,” he said. “They really got to see how strong they are.”

Mike Morris, the founder and CEO of LongWalk, said his 12-year-old program is fortunate to work with a lot of good organizations, including championship sports teams, youth groups, student council organizations and so forth.

“But it‘s the same program whether it’s the all-stars or the alternative school kids,” he said.

He said he is never surprised by the students’ success.

“They surprise themselves,” he said. “They surprise their teachers. They surprise their coaches.”

Morris said a LongWalk guide told him the Page Academy students were “a remarkable group of kids.”

“They encountered some challenges the first night (with the rain), but they corrected their errors,” he said.

And that’s the biggest goal: “to discover what it feels like to lead under a very stressful environment,” Morris said.

“With mistakes, it’s how you respond to them, not the error,” he said. “When you’re in charge, if you make a mistake, you’ve got to figure it out. And they did that.”