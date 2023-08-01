Debris collection across the city in the wake of the June 18 storm that brought 100-mph winds to the area and caused extensive damage is progressing at a good pace, City Manager Mike Carter said last week.

Carter took a Sand Springs Leader reporter on a tour of the city’s green-waste collection site on Wekiwa Road east of 209th West Avenue, a 26-acre site owned by the Sand Springs Home and leased to the city for $1 a year.

Three contractors are operating at the site, he said.

Arbor Masters holds the debris collection contract, working with a number of subcontractors whose trucks have been canvassing the city’s neighborhoods to pick up organic debris from the storm.

As a truck pulls into the site, employees of Thompson Consulting Services, which holds the monitoring contract, go up on a lift platform to assess the truck’s contents for any debris that doesn’t belong, such as construction materials, and to measure the amount of green waste.

The waste is measured by cubic yards. The percentage of the truck that is filled with debris is deducted from the truck’s volume when empty.

After that assessment, the truck drives off into the field and uses its grappling arm to unload the debris.

Smithey Environmental Services has the debris reduction contract, and its workers use front-end loaders to push the debris into neat, compact piles.

Eventually, all of the organic waste will be put into a tub grinder and turned into wood chips, Carter said, although he added that the chips will not be as refined as most people would want for gardening mulch.

The city is exploring options for what to do with the chipped debris, including composting it on site or elsewhere or burning it, he said.

After unloading the debris, trucks pass by one more monitoring platform to ensure that they are, in fact, empty, Carter said. He said the city “spent a large amount of money” to make sure that the type and volume of debris is accurate.

Residents have no doubt seen the debris collection trucks around the city. Collection is divided by council ward, with two passes per ward planned, and started with hardest-hit Ward 6, Carter said.

Carter said midweek last week that about 40,000 cubic yards had been collected so far. The first pass throughout the city had been completed by week’s end.

As the second pass wraps up, he said, the city will put forms on its website allowing residents to request a pickup for construction debris. Trucks will go to specified sites to pick up such debris rather than make an additional pass throughout the entire city.

But what if residents still have green waste and think they were missed? Another form will allow that to be reported, Carter said.

“Here’s your chance to tell us that in two passes, we didn’t get you taken care of. After that it becomes (the resident’s) responsibility. When we demobilize all of this,” he said, pointing to the green-waste site. “We’re going to tell people, ‘That is now on you to get it to the dump.’”

After the recovery to this storm is complete, the city has a plan to be unusually prepared for the next storm by preparing “prepositioned contracts” in which the bulk of the contracting and bid process will be completed in advance and then subject to periodic review and potential renewal, Carter said.

“If I can work with the (Sand Springs) Home and we can keep this site semi-permanently, then we will reduce all of this debris, and this will just be a field,” he said. “Then once a month, we’ll have our Public Works people come out here to do chipper days,” when residents can bring limbs and other green waste to be shredded.

“Then, the next time this happens, we should be able to turn this up in 24 hours and put some city people out here and just tell people, ‘Start bringing us your debris.’”

Then, with the prepositioned contracts in place, the city should be able to hand off the work to the contractors within a week, Carter said.

“A lot of people were like, ‘What took so long?’ But we turned this thing up in two weeks,” he said. “This is fast — this site being open this quickly.”

Carter pointed out that the city deforested the site, put in a road, secured a permit for the green waste from the state Department of Environmental Quality, and gained permission from the Oklahoma Historical Society, which works to ensure that no historical sites or artifacts are unintentionally disturbed.

“Most people don’t understand what it takes to do all of this,” he said.

And then there’s the issue of paying for it.

Carter predicts that the city will spend right at $1 million to collect and dispose of all the debris from the June storm. And the city is technically responsible for all of that cost.

The plan is to seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 75% of the cost and to recoup an additional 12.5% from the state, with the remaining 12.5% to be borne by the city.

But “we have to follow rules on the hopes that we’re going to get reimbursed,” Carter said.

“One of the advantages to living in a city like Sand Springs … is we don’t let that slow us down,” he said. “We keep reserves to do things like this, and so when it happens, we go do the right thing and just hope that we get paid back.

“That’s why we carry a 30% reserve.”