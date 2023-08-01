Think you can stand in the middle of the city’s busiest business district and throw a rock without hitting a construction worker?

Don’t bet on it.

Building — everything from road work to restaurants — is booming, and the scorching summer heat isn’t slowing things down a bit.

Palmer Moorman is the Grade Line Construction superintendent for the road project that will result in a new right-turn lane from Oklahoma 97 onto Main Street just north of the Arkansas River Bridge.

Sweat dripping from his face on Friday afternoon, Moorman was all smiles about leading his first project since he graduated from college in the spring.

“I like being outside,” he said, noting that most of his former classmates did not.

But while Moorman might have been all right in the near 100-degree heat, the concrete his crews were pouring and shaping potentially was not.

A tanker truck positioned nearby was spraying water onto curing concrete to keep the new pavement from setting up too fast.

Concrete cures better in cooler temperatures, workers said, but with this project’s planned duration of only 60 days, there’s no time to wait for that.

Moorman said crews have been on site for about 30 days and expect to wrap up the work in another 30.

Across Oklahoma 97 to the west, work continues on the so-called road over the levee at the south end of Case Community Park.

The new road, a 2017 general-obligation bond project, will exit onto the highway south of Dutch Bros., enhancing traffic flow into and out of Case Park during large events such as the Fourth of July fireworks and Boo at Case Park.

In the RiverWest development, work is progressing on a new Chili’s.

The restaurant, known for its American and Tex-Mex offerings and casual atmosphere, will be located at 10 S. Main St., on the northwest corner of Main Street and Alexander Boulevard, just east of El Maguey and Aldi’s.

Construction began in early July and is expected to be completed by late fall, officials have said previously.

South of there but still in RiverWest, site preparation has recently gotten underway for a new Planet Fitness facility that could be open for business by the year’s end.

The planned 20,000-square-foot facility just south of Colton’s Steak House & Grill at 100 W. Morrow Road, has the distinction of snatching up the last available lot in the Riverwest development.

And, of course, north of U.S. 412, a renovation of Main Street between First and Second streets is well underway, having gotten started in May. The decorative streetscaping project will include new landscaping, light poles and a pedestrian crossing in the middle of the block, as well as decorative brick paver edging and new sidewalks.

The first phase of a three-phase project to renovate the streetscape along Main Street downtown, this work is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Plenty of other projects are set to start soon, including a $15 million effort by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to widen and rehabilitate Oklahoma 97 from where it intersects with Second Street north of U.S. 412 running south under the highway to where it intersects with the newly opened stretch of Main Street just north of the Arkansas River.

“I kind of tell people euphemistically that 2022 was the year of planning and engineering and 2023 will be the year of construction,” Mike Carter told the Sand Springs Leader at the beginning of the year.