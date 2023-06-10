Libraries have always played a crucial role in supporting their communities’ education, health, employment and entrepreneurial interests by providing access to resources and technology.

The digital age has ushered in a remarkable transformation of libraries, propelling them from mere book repositories to vibrant learning and innovation hubs. The Tulsa City-County Library stands as a prime example of this ongoing evolution.

When it comes to education, libraries are go-to destinations for learners of all ages. Taking education and technology to the next level, TCCL launched Excel High in 2022. This program allowed five applicants to earn their high school diplomas online, at their own pace and completely for free. In addition to Excel High, no-charge computer usage and internet access enable any student to conduct research, complete online applications and access educational materials.

Beyond free and easy technology access, physical library spaces lend themselves to academic stimulation and dedicated research or study time away from the distractions of home life. Although 89% of library computer users have regular access to a computer outside of the library, many TCCL customers still spend their visits accessing the internet for academic, health-related and business-oriented goals.

In 2022, 69% of computer users conducted educational activities; 68% learned about an illness, with 86% of those researching diet and exercise making a lifestyle change; 52% of users looked for jobs, and 79% of those interviewed got hired; and 68% performed business-related research.

These in-person computer sessions support the importance of library buildings, burgeoned further by day-to-day library traffic.

In 2022, TCCL averaged over 4,700 daily visits across our 24 locations, proving that libraries as a destination and community hub remain a prominent way that cardholders use our spaces.

This high volume of traffic also relates to library collections, as borrowing items remains the number one way that TCCL customers use their library. The breadth of a library collection gives everyone the opportunity to learn, explore and grow.

TCCL has more than 1.25 million materials in our collection, and over 7.32 million items were circulated in 2022. By offering an extensive collection of books, periodicals, DVDs and other physical and digital materials, libraries cater to various interests, preferences and age groups.

With long check-out periods and no late fees, TCCL customers can curate their own rotating collections of new and favorite materials. Plus, services like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which mails age-appropriate books to children every month from birth through their fifth birthday, allows families to build permanent and personal at-home collections for free.

Libraries also play an essential role in building stronger communities, such as through programs and events that help foster social connections, promote civic engagement and encourage cultural understanding. By catering to diverse interests and backgrounds, library programs help contribute to a sense of belonging while supporting lifelong learning within the community.

In 2022, TCCL offered over 8,800 programs at locations across Tulsa County ranging from storytimes and book clubs to hands-on classes and educational workshops. With over 717,900 individuals attending these programs, it’s clear that libraries remain dynamic centers for both entertainment and education.

From computer access and events for all ages to over a million items for borrowing, libraries are truly for everyone — and it’s these uses of the library that garnered TCCL a 5-Star library designation from Library Journal, a recognition highlighting the library’s relevance and exceptional service to the community.

Such a rating is based on criteria such as circulation of physical and digital materials, library visits, program attendance, public computer uses and Wi-Fi sessions, and electronic retrievals like database usage and website visits.

Ranking in the top five of over 5,000 public libraries in the country and being recognized as a top library in the nation is noteworthy, but this accolade is a shared achievement between staff and the community members who utilize our services.

TCCL is eternally grateful to our users, who continually inspire the library to adapt and meet their evolving needs and who reinforce the value of library spaces and services.

By providing equitable access to digital and physical resources, encouraging community building through programs and events, and embracing technology of the future, TCCL and library systems around the world continue to enrich lives and shape a more inclusive, knowledgeable society.