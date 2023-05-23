Last week’s Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence awards ceremony, at which a Sand Springs educator and a recent graduate were honored, will be broadcast this weekend on OETA.

Limestone Technology Academy STEAM Lab teacher Barbie Jackson and Charles Page High School Class of 2023 graduate Nate Bolte are among the educators and students who will be recognized during the broadcasts of the OFE’s 37th Academic Awards Celebration at 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on Channel 11, OETA’s Tulsa-area public television channel.

The broadcast also can be viewed at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 4, on the OETA World Channel.

The gala celebration, which was recorded May 20 at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, was sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit organization that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.

Jackson, who has taught at Limestone for 20 years, received the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence for elementary education. She is the only educator from the Tulsa area to receive a Medal for Excellence this year.

Bolte, who split his time that evening between the OFE gala and Charles Page’s commencement exercises, was honored as one of Oklahoma’s 100 Academic All-Staters, nearly 20 of whom are from the Tulsa area.

Described as the “Academy Awards of public education in Oklahoma,” the awards program was emceed by foundation trustee and banquet chairman Kyden Creekpaum, a Tulsa attorney who was an Academic All-State honoree in 2000.

“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premiere awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, the foundation’s executive director.

“By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a message that we value their accomplishments and dedication, and we inspire others to strive for excellence.”

The program will also feature a keynote address by Sheryl WuDunn, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and business executive.

WuDunn and her husband, journalist Nicholas Kristoff, are the co-authors of such best-selling books as “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” and “Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women.”

In her keynote address, “Empowering Students to Change the World,” WuDunn shares ways young people can impact the lives of others in their communities and around the world.

The broadcast will also feature music by the Tulsa Youth Symphony.

A link to the broadcast will be available in June on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s website at ofe.org.

For more information, call the foundation office at 405-236-0006.