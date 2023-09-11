Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Literally years in the making, a state effort to reconstruct Oklahoma 97 through the heart of Sand Springs is set to kick off Monday.

The $26 million-plus project of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will widen and rehabilitate the highway from where it intersects with Second Street north of U.S. 412 running south under the highway to where it intersects with the newly opened stretch of Main Street just north of the Arkansas River.

City leaders are eager to get the project started — and completed — but the scope of the undertaking isn’t lost, either.

“We’re excited,” City Manager Mike Carter said Friday. “That being said, everybody needs to understand that this has to happen. We have to have these fixes for the community. It’s not an option to leave our city the way it’s always been.

“But it will be painful.”

Perhaps as a way to make the pain a gradual hurt, ODOT’s efforts won’t actually begin on the road surface itself, Carter said. Instead, the first work will be digging a new stormwater conveyance that will stretch from Morrow Road to the river through the levee.

Two 96-inch box culverts will be buried alongside the highway next to Dutch Bros and Chick-fil-A to carry stormwater from Morrow Road by Cox Supersaver and Walmart — an area where flooding has been a chronic problem — to the river.

That, in turn, will allow the city to reclaim land in the Sheffield Crossing development that is being used as a detention pond and use it instead for restaurant or retail development, Carter said.

“That’s going to be huge,” he said. “It will fix a number of flooding issues.”

Also as part of the expansion, the state will upgrade all of the traffic lights in the corridor. The lights will be connected via fiber optic cable, which will allow more intelligent, real-time management of traffic flow and congestion.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the project to Sherwood Construction in May and said work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

ODOT said in a press release that “two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions during peak hours.”

The city has spent much of 2023 and even earlier doing what it could to grease the skids, so to speak, in order to lessen the burden on local motorists.

A new extension of Main Street recently joined up with Oklahoma 97 on the east side of the highway just north of the Arkansas River Bridge, and a project adding a dedicated right-turn lane from northbound Oklahoma 97 onto that eastbound Main Street extension has been completed.

The new turn lane will allow motorists to avoid Oklahoma 97 through the Sheffield Crossing and RiverWest retail development areas unless they want to go there.

And on the opposite side of Oklahoma 97, work is underway on the so-called road over the levee at the south end of Case Community Park.

The new road, which will exit onto the highway south of Dutch Bros, will enhance traffic flow into and out of the park during large events such as the Fourth of July fireworks and Boo at Case Park, but a side benefit is that it will provide another bypass to Oklahoma 97 when necessary.

Even with all of the efforts to lessen the hassle, though, there’s no getting around the fact that headaches will be, well, a fact.

“No matter what, people need to not plan on leaving 10 minutes before they need to be on the other side of the river,” Carter said. “It will impact traffic.”

But for Carter, it’s important to keep his eyes on the prize.

“The end product will be very nice for the community,” he said. “ODOT is doing a very great thing for Sand Springs, and we are appreciative.”