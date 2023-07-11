Sand Springs school officials thought they had seen the worst of it when a flood related to the June 18 wind storm devastated the Performing Arts Building at Charles Page High School.

But more than a week later, officials discovered that the roof on the former gymnasium and cafeteria at Angus Valley Elementary School had actually been lifted off the building during the fierce storm.

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee and district Maintenance Director Mike Bynum updated the school board during its Thursday night meeting on storm damage sustained at the district’s school sites and the properties.

The roof at Angus Valley — the school district’s only shingle roof — likely will be replaced in its entirety, Bynum said. But it was what happened to the flat asphalt roof over the school’s former gymnasium and cafeteria that perhaps was most shocking.

“It was actually lifted, cracked, and then came back down,” Bynum told the board. “We had to do some emergency work just to tack down the corners of that roof so that the next wind that comes through doesn’t take the whole thing off.”

He said an awning was ripped off and metal siding was damaged on the new gymnasium, a roughly $2 million structure that was opened in August 2021 and which was built to function as a storm shelter that could accommodate the student body and staff.

And at the back corner of Angus’ playground, seven exceptionally large trees were felled by the storm and will require professional removal because of their size, Bynum said.

The adjacent baseball and softball complex suffered “major damage to multiple things,” he said.

Bynum said a building at the sports complex fared pretty well, but an outfield fence, a light pole and one dugout were “hit pretty hard.”

At the district’s bus barn to the south, officials found a lot of damage to vehicles’ west-facing windows, which Bynum said likely was from debris.

The school board approved an emergency declaration for Angus Valley and the sports complex. Such a declaration allows the district to move quickly to complete repairs without adhering strictly to normal state competitive-bidding laws. The district’s insurance will cover the cost of the repairs.

Although south Sand Springs seems to have borne the brunt of the storm, which brought 100-mph winds to the area, Bynum said Pratt Elementary School, Clyde Boyd Middle School and the Sixth Grade Center had very minimal damage, primarily from downed limbs and trees.

At Limestone Technology Academy, it was technology itself and not Mother Nature that caused the biggest problem.

Power surges related to the restoration of electricity at the school took out 14 new thermostats, Bynum said, adding that the fried thermostats have already been replaced

On the city’s north side, where actual storm damage was considerably lighter, repairs are progressing quickly at the high school’s flooded Performing Arts Building, Bynum said, although they will not be completed by the start of school on Aug. 22.

A hard-wired self-flushing urinal that malfunctioned when power was restored to the building spawned a flood that likely will cost upwards of $300,000 to repair, officials have said.

Bynum said staff members returning to work the day after power was restored immediately noticed the damage.

“And of course it was top floor, so it got both floors,” he said.

The school board met June 28 in an emergency session to address the damage to the 13-year-old building and approved an emergency declaration then for that site.

Durkee said district officials contracted with Certified Commercial Restoration to begin remediation, and Bynum told the board Thursday that CCR was able to get cleanup underway before bacterial growth began.

He added that the work likely will take until September or later to be fully completed.

“That doesn’t mean we won’t be able to get some people in there and get that building being used, but as far as being done-done, it’s probably going to be after September,” he said.

Durkee told the board that high school band director Kyle Wright led something of a “reconnaissance mission” to recover musical instruments from the damaged building. She added that band practice will be moved to the auditorium stage temporarily.

“The fine arts group is such a tight-knit family, honestly, that they just jump in and figure it out,” she said.

Bynum said the high school itself fared pretty well, with primarily just a number of limbs down. However, one so-called widowmaker — a “big, huge, monstrous limb” — is hanging down by the tennis courts, he said.

Aside from random limbs down, the Early Childhood Education Center and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy fared pretty well, Bynum said.

“Geography helped us on both of those,” he added. “The Sand Springs Home hill guarded us in one place, and down at Northwoods, in the valley, they were OK.”

Garfield STEAM Academy saw what at first looked like a good bit of damage from trees on the playground, but none of the actual playground equipment was damaged, said Bynum, adding that only some minor chain-link fence damage was evident.

Early at Thursday’s meeting, Bynum was presented with the district’s Pacesetter Award for his efforts in the wake of the storm. He closed his remarks about damage by sharing the credit.

“Thank you for the Pacesetter Award, but I’ll accept it only on behalf of my guys,” he told the board. “We are on our third week of just hauling brush.

“We have not mowed a blade of grass; we have not moved a box; we have not sprayed anything in three weeks. We’ve just been hauling branches and chain sawing,” he said. “My guys were out there last week doing it in 110 (degrees), and they’re doing it today in the rain.”