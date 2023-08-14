Students and fans can get a look at this year’s Charles Page High School football team Thursday at the annual Meet the Sandites event at Memorial Stadium.

All ages and levels of football, as well as numerous other fall sports, including cheer, cross country, dance, softball, Special Olympics, volleyball and the Charles Page High School band, will be in attendance at the citywide pep rally, which is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

Parents and students will have the opportunity to see Sandites of all ages and activities on the field, with students from youth programs all the way to varsity competition participating.

Admission is free, and concessions will be available.

Preparations for the football season are underway, with the Sandites’ fall football camp beginning last week and the first OSSAA-sanctioned practice with pads on Friday.

Media Day activities took place throughout the week as players and other students anticipate the season opener against Sapulpa on Aug. 25.

Part of these activities included a meeting with Sapulpa Chieftain players and coaches at American Heritage Bank in Sapulpa to discuss with the media the quickly approaching contest. The bank is the official sponsor of the Highway 97 Rivalry game between Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

“It’s arguably the biggest game in Oklahoma zero week and one of the oldest rivalries,” said Rod Sitton, the athletic director for Sand Springs Public Schools.

With little time to prepare for the faceoff with Sapulpa, head coach Bobby Klinck hit the ground running to get his team ready.

The annual Black/Gold scrimmage on Saturday was the first chance parents and students had to see this year’s team in action.

In the showcase, the offense took on the defense to march up and down the field with staff coaching on field as they walked their units through the playbook.

The wide receivers, one of the younger squads on the team, showed potential for the season, demonstrating strong route running and fighting for yards after the catch.

Second-year quarterback Easton Webb looked comfortable in the pocket behind his talented offensive line as he launched passes downfield with good arm strength.

While the passing game looked strong, Kenneth Page showcased his explosiveness at running back, breaking through tackles with multiple breakaway runs and picking up extra yards after contact.

Special teams looked comfortable for their extra-point attempts but struggled in close field-goal range.

The defense was able to pressure throws and challenge the run game, while secondary defenders showed great chase-down and ball-tracking ability. Their challenge will be staying in front of their man before a chase down would be necessary.

While this was a first look at a team with work still to do, the early impression is promising, with seasoned players excelling at their position and underclassmen showing they can work to prepare for the challenges ahead.