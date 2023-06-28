Lauren Stobaugh spends her Wednesday mornings delivering meals to seniors across Tulsa. She began volunteering for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa in April and said she loves getting to brighten people’s days, as well as introduce others to the program.

“One of my favorite ladies to visit, Sue — every time I come visit her, she tells me, ‘You tell your mom you made an old lady happy today.’ Those are her words,” Stobaugh said. “Every week I come to visit, she looks forward to it.”

Sue Neil said she became a client of Meals on Wheels after being hospitalized at the beginning of the year. She said she loves having the premade meals and that they’re often better than what she gets delivered from the grocery store.

“I appreciate Meals on Wheels,” Neil said. “Everybody that delivers them are so kind.”

In 2022, volunteers delivered more than 860,000 meals in the metro Tulsa area. That’s a tremendous increase since 2018, when they delivered 247,000.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa CEO and President Katie Oatsvall said one of the main reasons for this increase was the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic just really pulled back the curtain on the needs that a lot of the people we are honored to serve are facing every day,” Oatsvall said. “Being able to increase volume by almost 250% since 2018 has been something that our community needs.”

Yet the growth doesn’t stop there. Oatsvall said there are still more seniors and homebound people in the Tulsa area the organization hopes to reach but that more volunteers are needed to do so.

It’s a pressing issue because America’s senior population is growing rapidly. Life expectancy in the U.S. has increased by more than 20 years in the past century, with the average lifespan now 77 years.

The effects of this are felt throughout the country but especially in Oklahoma, where older adults are more likely to be threatened by hunger than anywhere else in the U.S., according to a 2020 study by Meals On Wheels of America.

Meals on Wheels, which opened a $10.75 million facility at 5151 E. 51st St. last fall, is one of the nonprofits attempting to solve this issue by delivering food to those who are homebound or isolated.

The new facility is significantly larger than the previous location. The dishwashing area alone is bigger than the organization’s former kitchen and allows for cooking, packaging and delivery to be a streamlined process.

The larger space has the capacity to accommodate more than a million meal deliveries a year, but the organization needs around 2,000 volunteers to make this possible.

Oatsvall, who joined Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa in 2022, said she has worked in the nonprofit sector most of her career and knows how important volunteers are.

“Volunteers are really the heartbeat of our organization,” she said. “Our ability to deliver in the capacity in which volume dictates could not happen without volunteers.”

Neil has been one of Stobaugh’s meal recipients since she began volunteering. They often talk about Neil’s former days as a runner and her time as director of the Tulsa Run.

Though she uses a walker now, Neil said she still takes three laps around her neighborhood daily and tries to stay active when she can. Stobaugh is a trainer at a gym, so the pair often have lots to discuss.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has seen a large increase in its clients, but less so with volunteers. It is currently pushing to gain more volunteers by speaking with local clubs and organizations and encouraging their current volunteers to introduce others to the organization.

“I know we’re all busy — we’re working parents — but it’s one hour a week,” Stobaugh said about the volunteer commitment. “You literally can just leave for lunch, deliver and go right back to work if needed.”

