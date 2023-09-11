Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Sand Springs Leader Staff Writer Follow Sharon Bishop-Baldwin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man who Sand Springs police say shoplifted merchandise from Walmart and then held pursuing officers at bay for several hours remained in the Tulsa County jail on six complaints early Monday but still had not been charged with the crimes.

Records indicate that the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has declined to file charges against Nathan Dwayne Burks, 32, in connection with the Sept. 1 armed standoff.

However, jail records show that Burks is being held without bail for the FBI, which could suggest that federal charges are being considered.

Burks is jailed on complaints of assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm with the serial number removed, reckless handling of a firearm, obstructing justice and larceny from a retailer of less than $1,000.

According to authorities, Burks shoplifted merchandise from the Walmart at 220 S. Oklahoma 97 about 3:20 p.m. that Friday.

Responding officers pursued him on foot, and Burks ran to a trash dumpster area behind the nearby Ascension Medical Group Urgent Care clinic at 402 W. Morrow Road, police said.

Burks fired a weapon as one officer attempted to get him to surrender, according to body-camera footage provided by the Sand Springs Police Department, and the footage shows that the officer, whom police did not identify, returned fire.

Police said Burks was not injured.

A standoff unfolded over the next three hours that saw the Southwest Area Tactical Team, a multijurisdictional SWAT team composed of officers from Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Bixby and Jenks, respond to communicate with Burks.

Assistance was also provided by the Tulsa Police Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Burks “surrendered peacefully after crisis negotiators with our SWAT team worked with him,” said City Manager Mike Carter, a former Sand Springs police chief who was serving as the public information officer at the scene.

Carter said at the time that the shoplifting was secondary to keeping the man and everyone else safe while bringing the situation to a peaceful closure.

“What they're trying to do is talk him into giving up and get him treatment if this is a mental health situation,” he said.

This is not Burks’ first time to be accused of shoplifting.

In a previous case, sentencing was deferred and no finding of guilt was made after he pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2017, to one count of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

In his guilty plea, Burks admitted that he took $26.15 worth of Budweiser beer, T-shirts and Styrofoam plates from the Dollar General store at 5801 W. 41st St. on June 19, 2017.